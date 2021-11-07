Curry house on pest control charges

The owner of an Indian takeaway is due in court this week accused of breaching pest control regulations.

Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, who runs Indian Cuisine in east Belfast, is charged with three offences under the Food Hygiene Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2006.

Court documents state that between November 12 and 20 last year Mr Bhuiyan allegedly failed to to put in place adequate pest control measures at the business on the Holywood Road.

It’s also alleged that on November 12 last yeast year he failed to keep the premises clean and in good repair.

A final charge states that on the same date Mr Bhuiyan allegedly failed to ensure the design and construction of the food premises permitted good hygiene practices, including protection against contamination and pest control.

The case against him is due to be heard at Belfast Departmental Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Indian Cuisine offers a range of curry, kebabs, pizzas and burgers for takeaway or delivery and has a food hygiene rating of four out of five following an inspection by Belfast City Council on December 21 last year.

It has also highly rated on Google reviews with a score of 3.9 out of five with many praising not just the food but the friendly staff and Mr Bhuiyan.

One happy customer wrote: “Genuinely don't know how the score isn't better for this place. We just moved in. Ordered a sharing option. Order was on time, food was delicious. Everything really well cooked. Can't fault it for flavour or value.”

Another said: “Lovely owner! He really cares about his customers and business. Highly recommend.”

One woman also praised the cleanliness of the kitchen, saying: “I always order from this place. They are all very hard workers and the kitchen is spotless and clean.

“The food is always made fresh and delivered prompt. I wouldn't order Indian take away any where else.”

Sunday Life contacted Mr Bhuiyan for comment but received no response.