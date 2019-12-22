Dad-of-four Shane Cunningham killed in Newry road accident

A CO Down family has been plunged into grief just days before Christmas with the tragic death of a 38-year-old father of four in a road accident.

Family man Shane Cunningham was named as the pedestrian who died after being struck by a car in Newry in the early hours of Saturday.

He was hit by a black Renault Clio on the A2 Warrenpoint Road at around 5am.

PSNI Inspector Phil Robinson said: "Our enquiries are continuing and our thoughts are with those impacted by this tragic incident, which occurred approximately two miles from Newry. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 445 21/12/19."

Mr Cunningham was originally from Kilkeel but lived with his family at Ryanstown Road in Burren, a village between Newry and Warrenpoint.

He had celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary with wife Carol in August this year. The couple had two young children, Shane and Lily, and he was the stepdad to David and Carole Anne.

On his Facebook page Mr Cunningham had posted dozens of photos of his wife and young family on holidays and days out. They include a loving celebration of his life with Carol on their sixth wedding anniversary.

Tributes to Mr Cunningham flooded into the Facebook page of a close relative's taxi firm in south Down. "A true gentleman, will be sadly missed RIP," was typical of the more than 110 posts on the site of the firm, which has closed until further notice due to the family bereavement. Others described reports of Shane Cunningham's death as "devastating news".

A family death notice described Mr Cunningham as the "dearly loved husband of Carol and loving father of Shane and Lily, step father of David and Carol Anne" as well as the "loving son of Kevin and June Cunningham and brother of Kevin and Wendy".

A NI Ambulance Service spokesperson said they received a call at 5.21am that a pedestrian had been knocked down and dispatched two emergency crews to the scene. No one was taken to hospital.