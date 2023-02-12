Dad taking Giant steps in his best friend’s memory

Causeway tour guide walking a mile for every year he and best man knew each other before cancer claimed his life

Johnny on his wedding day with best man Dr Mike Hutchinson, who died of cancer

A TOUR guide who has walked more than 14,000 miles in the past five years is putting his best foot forward for a very special cause: his best friend and best man, who died from cancer aged just 45.

Johnny Little covers hundreds of miles showing visitors the wonders of the Giant’s Causeway, and hundreds more miles before and after work, but his latest hikes are the most special he has undertaken.

The Bushmills man is raising money for the Marie Curie hospice in Belfast to thank them for caring for Dr Mike Hutchinson, who died in August last year after a brave fight against cancer.

Johnny is using the first of his treks, on what would have been Mike’s 46th birthday, to encourage people to embark on regular stress-relieving walks to boost their mental and physical health.

Johnny on his wedding day with best man Dr Mike Hutchinson, who died of cancer

Even though walking is part and parcel of his job as what the National Trust describes as a “storyteller” at the causeway, Johnny goes on daily treks for pleasure along the spectacularly beautiful coastal paths on his doorstep — an area that he and Mike used to hike together.

“Mike loved life, and a trek was one of the last things we did together,” he said.

“We met in our teens through mutual friends. We hit it off immediately and spent a lot of time together in the gym.

“When I got married in Florida to my wife, Aislinn, in 2008, I asked Mike to be my best man. He readily agreed.”

The 47-year-old was devastated to discover that his friend, who worked in pharmaceutical development, was suffering from cancer.

After his death, he decided to organise a walk not only in tribute to him with the backing of Mike’s family, but also to help him with his grieving process.

Johnny has already completed a number of practice walks, starting at Portballintrae and moving on to Dunseverick, Whitepark Bay, Ballintoy, the Carrick-a-rede Rope Bridge and back again — a total of 28 miles, one for every year he and Mike were friends.

Johnny on the north coast

The tour guide, who also launched a JustGivingPage to raise money for Marie Curie, vowed that the first Mike’s Hike would not be the last.

“I’m going to do it annually for at least five years, and the aim will be just the same: to collect as much money as possible for Marie Curie,” he said.

“I’ve heard recently just how much they need to provide the wonderful care they provide, and I can’t do enough for them. I’ve set my target over the coming years at £25,000.”

He is hoping that his mantra about the benefits of walking will resonate with many.

“I can’t repeat the message enough about the therapeutic healing power of being outside around nature,” Johnny said.

“I love the outdoors, and I’m always out walking, hiking or running along our wonderful coastline, clocking up over 30 million step and, more than 14,000 miles in the last five years.”

Giant's Causeway

Walking helped Johnny cope with one of the biggest traumas in his life after his wife waited for, and eventually received, a liver transplant that saved her life just weeks after their wedding.

In 2014, Aislinn gave birth to a son, Jericho, that she and Johnny call their “miracle’ boy”. He is planning to do some of the hikes with his dad.

Johnny said the route was not for the faint-hearted.

“The path starts at sea level, rises over 300 feet in places around the cliffs above the Causeway and the terrain gets rough and rugged,” he added.

“But I’m fit and I’ve been able to do a number of practice walks to prepare me for any eventualities.”

To make a donation to Mike’s Hike, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/johnny-little