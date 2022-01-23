Daddy’s little belter: Ryan and Lara Burnett’s baby joy

Glam pair over the moon with blessing of little Lucia

FORMER world champion boxer Ryan Burnett and his ex-Lord of the Dance star wife Lara are proud as punch after the birth of the couple’s first child.

Their daughter Lucía Burnett weighed in at 6lbs 10oz at Antrim Area Hospital in the early hours of January 13 with Lara announcing the arrival on social media the following day.

The trio have since returned home and have begun settling into parenthood with proud new mum Lara revealing she still can’t quite believe Lucía has arrived.

She told Sunday Life: “We’ve always wanted kids and luckily it happened quite quickly for us, it’s been amazing and it’s crazy to think that the two of us have made a little person. It’s so surreal, sometimes we just sit and stare at her in amazement.

Mum and dad with little Lucia

“It’s something we have talked about for such a long time and when we got married last year we thought it was the right time to start our own wee family.

“I’m loving parenthood so far, she’s been great. She’s sleeping and feeding well so I can’t complain yet. It’s been really good.”

Lara also revealed former double world champion boxer Ryan has been more helpful around the house than ever and is mucking in with nappy changing and feeding duties.

She continued: “Ryan has been really good, he’s taken a wee bit of time off work at his gym and it’s been great that he’s been here to help out and do everything that I need.”

“He’s never been so good in the house, I’m not used to it, I don’t know myself,” she joked.

“He’s been really good helping with changing nappies and running around after me, I’m feeding her myself so he hasn’t had to make up any bottles or anything but he has been really good. I can’t complain about him.

“I’ve found the breastfeeding good so far, she has taken to it really well and will take a feed from the bottle too which means Ryan can feed her which is great.

“She’s done really well so far, we’ve been so lucky, and it means I might be able to go back to work a bit earlier too.”

The former Lord Of The Dance star, who is also an Irish dance tutor, a model and owner of a beauty parlour in Antrim, said hubby Ryan was remodelling his new private gym business when her contractions began.

Ryan cradles his daughter

She said: “I started having contractions early in the morning when Ryan was actually down renovating his gym because he’s been extending it.

“He’d gone down there at 6am and I got up about an hour later and rang him to say I was going into labour.

“I had an appointment with the midwife that morning anyway and she confirmed it was happening, that evening we went up to the hospital at about 5pm and she was born at 4.07am the following morning.

“The birth went really well, I had wanted a water birth and when we got to Antrim hospital the birthing pool was available so I was able to do that. It all went to plan just how I wanted it which was very lucky.

“You’re not allowed any pain relief with it though, just gas and air, so that was an experience. She was 6lb 10oz when she was born and she’s so tiny none of her wee baby clothes fit her.

“She was never going to be big with me and Ryan as parents but at least she’ll grow into the clothes and they’ll last her a wee while. I was home by 6pm the same night which was pretty quick.

“I was glad to get home because Ryan had to leave the hospital a few hours after I gave birth due to Covid-19 rules.

“It meant I was there with Lucía on my own all day so I couldn’t wait to get home. It’s awful because he was there the whole time during labour but then had to leave me for a while, it doesn’t make sense to me but I’m sure they do it for a reason.”

The glamorous couple announced they were expecting a baby in July last year after tying the knot on the Greek island of Mykonos in 2020 following a lengthy engagement.

Shortly afterwards they held a one year wedding anniversary bash which doubled up as a gender reveal party.

Lara said: “When we went for our first scan they couldn’t tell us the sex because her legs were up but we had another private scan and they confirmed it for us.

“They made up canons filled with pink confetti and a wee envelope confirming the sex. We then had a reveal at a party we held for our one-year wedding anniversary.

“It was amazing to be able to share that with our friends and family. Since she came along our loved ones have been amazing, wanting to see her and wishing us well.

“We’ve had people calling round every day to see her which is lovely, everyone is loving her, my sister had a baby in April too so she’s been round to visit with her little one.

“We’re just in a wee bubble of the three of us at the minute and loving it, it’s brilliant just to have that time together, especially for Ryan and I as we spend so much time working.”

Lara said she came across the name she chose for her daughter while browsing online craft marketplace Etsy looking for decorations for the child’s nursery.

She added: “We had been looking at names for ages and couldn’t really decide, we liked the same names and were on the same page with the sort of names we liked but it was just trying to find the right one.

“I was actually on Etsy looking at stuff for the nursery and there were flower walls which came up with different names for examples.

“I saw the name Lucía in one of them and just loved it and thought it could be her name but it wasn’t until she was born that we thought, ‘Yes, that’s definitely her name’.”