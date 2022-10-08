Dame Arlene Foster hits out over Princess Kate’s Belfast heckler

Former DUP leader says incident showed ‘lack of class’

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her republican challenger (foreground right, green top)

The Princess of Wales shaking hands with a woman (in the green top) who challenged her by suggesting Kate was not in her own country, during an impromptu meet and greet with people in north Belfast

Former first minister Arlene Foster has labelled a woman who confronted Princess Kate during a visit to Belfast last week a “classless republican”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were on a one-day whirlwind trip to Northern Ireland to visit charities and community organisations.

As part of the visit on Thursday the pair stopped to greet the public on the Antrim Road in north Belfast.

During the encounters a woman was filmed shaking the hand of the princess before telling her: “Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was in your own country.”

She then added: “Ireland belongs to the Irish”.

Writing in the Daily Express, former DUP leader Dame Arlene hit out at the woman and praised the way the princess handled herself over the remarks.

She said: “I have always thought that Catherine, Princess of Wales, is a woman of substance and grace.

“Despite all the cheering crowds there was one Irish republican who thought it was appropriate to show her lack of manners and frankly lack of class.

“Catherine, ever the professional, smiled and moved on to the next person who welcomed her to Belfast.

“All the while the brave republican was filming the encounter on her phone, no doubt she will be a heroine in the republican pubs of west Belfast.

“Princess Catherine was, of course, in her own country as Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom and as for the ‘Ireland is for the Irish’ comment, our not-so-friendly republican has clearly never read the Belfast Agreement which clearly states that Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom until the people of Northern Ireland decide otherwise.

“The cheering crowds which greeted our Prince and Princess of Wales will have shown both of them that they are deeply loved and respected for all that they represent and do for our country.

“One ill-informed republican will not spoil what was a wonderful visit.

“As the saying goes, keep calm and carry on. And our Princess of Wales demonstrated that brilliantly.”