Dame Judi’s jokes not so tame, laughs Jude

CHILD star Jude Hill has revealed that he would hear “inappropriate” jokes on the set of Belfast — from Dame Judi Dench.

The 11-year-old acting prodigy made his big screen debut in Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-nominated movie, and while he has praised his co-stars on the film for their help and advice, Jude admitted Dame Judi wasn’t always a good influence.

He said: “She’s a trickster — she always had a joke up her sleeve that you would still be laughing about the next day. A lot of them were inappropriate.

“We had a bet one day on who could guess how many takes we’d need to do for a scene. I won and she gave me £2, which I’ll never spend.”

Jude, from Gilford, Co Down, has won rave reviews in his breakout role as Buddy, a version of a young Sir Ken, who directed the semi-biographical flick.

He said: “For the first scene that I filmed, Ken told me to put a lot of myself into the character. So I would look at the situation and ask (my character) Buddy what he would do, and then I’d mix the two of us up. That really helped.”

The youngster also told Empire magazine how he was secretly left in tears — of joy— after he met one of his heroes, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

He added: “I’m the biggest fan of Marvel that you’ll get, I’ve even got Marvel pyjamas.

“I remember meeting Tom Holland in Paris when I was having dinner with the cast, and I could only mumble a few words at him.

“It’s still getting me a bit worked-up — he’s such a hero of mine.”

Jude is not the first person to spill the beans about the 87-year-old’s naughty sense of humour.

Actress Isla Fisher said recently that the Dame told a filthy joke to put her at ease before they filmed scenes in British slapstick comedy Blithe Spirit, a film adaptation of the classic 1941 Noël Coward play.

Isla (46) revealed: “I had to film two really big scenes with her and I kept saying to myself, ‘Fisher, don’t you forget your lines.’ And it was almost like she picked up on that energy, and she made a really funny dirty joke that put me right at ease. She’s got the most fantastic sense of humour.”