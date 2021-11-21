Dan gave me a diamond ring… and his kidney

I just couldn’t bear to see her in pain, says husband-to-be

A Dundonald woman will on Sunday give her hand in marriage to an Englishman who has given her a life-saving kidney as well as his heart.

Caryn Gillespie and Dan Wojick, from Portsmouth, will exchange vows in a Newtownards hotel a year after their original wedding plans were called off because of the coronavirus crisis.

The couple met through the online game World of Warcraft 10 years ago, and when they first came face-to-face in Belfast on one of Dan’s business trips, they hit it off immediately.

The Englishman, who has a Polish grandfather, became a regular visitor, eventually popping the question in her kitchen.

“But Dan didn’t just give me a diamond,” said Caryn, who has two grown-up children. “He also offered me a kidney. I was born with kidney problems, but it was only years later after I became pregnant that they were diagnosed.”

The upshot was that 22 years ago after undergoing dialysis sessions, Caryn had a transplant in her 30s. She said: “The organ came from an Englishman called Michael Avery, who died after a fall.

“After the transplant, I felt as if someone had put a new battery in. I wanted to thank Michael’s family. Happily, they answered the letters I sent via the hospital and agreed to meet me. I’m friendly with Michael’s wife Lynne and his family have been over here.”

After 17 years, Caryn’s body started to reject the kidney and eventually she started dialysis again.

She said: “I was in great pain and Dan saw all this every time he came to visit. In the run-up to one Christmas when I was making soup in the kitchen, he got down on his knee. After asking me to marry him, he said he would also like to give me one of his kidneys.

“I thought he was joking, but he was serious. I said yes to both of his proposals. A diamond and a kidney were the best Christmas presents imaginable, but my only gifts for him were a DVD and some clothes.

“Tests, however, showed Dan’s kidney wasn’t a match. The two us then went into a pool to find suitable kidneys that could be swapped among donors, but it wasn’t successful. Advances in treatment later made it possible [for] what had been deemed non-matching kidneys to be transplanted.”

Caryn received Dan’s kidney in an operation at Belfast City Hospital in 2016. She said: “Thank God it has been a success. I’m hoping I’ll have many more years of good health thanks to Dan. I owe him so much.”

Dan, who moved to Northern Ireland this month after giving up his job with a cosmetics firm, played down suggestions that he had made a huge sacrifice for the love of his life.

He said: “I hated seeing her in pain. I said I had two kidneys but only needed one. When people asked if I was afraid of dying, I said ‘They’re going to put me to sleep, take my kidney and if I wake up, it’ll be bonus. If I don’t wake up, I won’t know.”

The couple have been trying to stay upbeat about today’s wedding after a rise in Covid cases sparked cancellations. Caryn’s daughter Jennifer recently had the virus but is hoping that she will be able to come out of isolation to be at her mum’s side. “We’re hoping against hope that she can join us,” said Caryn.

Beyond the wedding, Caryn is a passionate advocate for organ donation and backs legislation making it automatic unless people opt out. She said: “I have always stressed to friends and family the importance of signing up to be donors. It’s a message that I always try to get across. If it gets people talking, it’s worth it.”