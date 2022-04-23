Dark Hedges road is vandalised with pro-Russia graffiti

This is the sinister graffiti that greeted tourists on Saturday at the Dark Hedges in Co Antrim — one of Northern Ireland’s famous beauty spots.

Visitors walked around the pro-Russian message daubed on the ground below the majestic trees that are now legendry across the world. The graffiti written in the large words, ‘Z glory to Russia’, refers to the symbol Z painted on Russian tanks during the Ukraine invasion.

But there has already been widespread condemnation with police confirming they are aware of it.

John McGrillen, Chief Executive of Tourism Northern Ireland, was taken aback by the vandalism.

“In Northern Ireland we are famous for the warmth of our welcome, that’s what tourists tell us, and this type of activity flies in the face of everything we stand for, particularly at a time when we are welcoming victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine into our communities and homes,’’ he said.

That view was echoed by local politicians.

The DUP’s Mervyn Storey said: “What can you say about anybody who would write that, to glorify a country that is involved in mass genocide? It is disgraceful, distasteful, despicable.

“More importantly it is an insult to all the people of Ukraine. As someone who this week has welcomed people from Ukraine and heard from them first hand what Russia has done, it’s very sad somebody would write such things.

‘This is a wanton act of vandalism at one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic location. It is completely at odds with the warm welcome our local community provide to tourists from all over the world who come to see what the Dark Hedges and the North Coast have to offer.

"This week I was pleased to be able to welcome refugees from Ukraine into my own church community. It is despicable that they should have to encounter this type of behaviour glorifying Russia’s oppressive campaign of terror in their homeland. Our support must be with the people of Ukraine.

“I will be working closely with local authorities and the PSNI to ensure this graffiti is removed immediately and those responsible held to account.’’

Richard Holmes, UUP Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, branded it ‘crazy’.

“Anti-social behaviour like this is not welcome anywhere, but to take it out in country area to make statements like this, is ludicrous,” he added.