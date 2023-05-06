Darkness into Light: Hundreds walk in aid of suicide prevention in NI

Pictured at the Ormeau Park Darkness into Light walk are (from left to right) Maureen Bolton, Katie Rose-Meehan, Seamus Kelly, Rachel Barr

Pictured at the Ormeau Park Darkness into Light walk are Claire Dobbin (right) and members of St John Vianney Youth Centre

Pictured at the Ormeau Park Darkness into Light walk are Lynsey and Geoffrey Wightman

Hundreds of people across Northern Ireland walked from ‘darkness into light’ on Saturday morning in aid of the suicide prevention charity Pieta.

Starting at 4.15am, walkers started out at 16 venues here to greet the most important sunrise of the year as Darkness into Light returned.

The sunrise event, organised by Pieta and supported by Electric Ireland, welcomed people to walk, swim, hike, run or indeed, simply watch the day dawn. In doing so they supported the life-saving work of Darkness into Light’s 14 partner charities providing suicide prevention and bereavement services across Northern Ireland.

All of those who participated are part of global community which sees Darkness into Light, take place in 15 countries across five continents, offering support and solidarity to those who have been impacted by suicide and symbolising a journey from despair to hope.

Across Ireland an estimated 100,000 people took part with the largest individual event held at the Phoenix Park in Dublin, where some 10,000 participants, sporting the distinctive bright yellow Pieta t-shirts, walked, ran and wheeled together around a 5km route.

Pieta CEO Stephanie Manahan said the annual initiative has become a “phenomenon”.

“It is just amazing to walk amongst thousands and thousands of people to and to know that all across Ireland there were people getting up this morning, in the middle of the night, to walk in community and solidarity with people who have been affected by suicide and self-harm.

"It is a phenomenon I have to say, it is a special event and it is incredible to see people walking together, having conversations quietly or others who just take time to reflect and to think and to walk in sort of silent harmony with one another. It’s really, really special,” she said.

Stephen McDonnell with dog Grace

Ms Manahan was joined at the event in the Phoenix Park by former RTE broadcaster Charlie Bird. Last year, Mr Bird’s Climb With Charlie initiative raised over €3 million euro for Pieta.