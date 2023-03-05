Darts sensation Josh throws his support behind charity for autistic youngsters

Star Rock delighted to double up with group after stepson diagnosed with the condition

Josh Rock with stepson Jay, who has been diagnosed with autism

Josh Rock receiving the PDC Best Newcomer and Youth Player of the Year awards from darts commentator Wayne Mardle — © Michael Cooper

Darts sensation Josh Rock has become an ambassador for a children’s autism charity after his stepson Jay (4) was diagnosed with the condition.

Josh burst onto the professional arrows scene last year during a brilliant run of form that took him all the way to the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace in London.

Following a surprise victory over former UK Open champion Nathan Aspinall at the tournament, the Antrim man was approached by Sensory Kids NI about helping out.

“I got a phone call from my missus, Sarah, saying essentially they wanted me to be an ambassador,” he told Sunday Life.

“Our wee boy is on the spectrum and is being diagnosed with autism, so it was something I was 100% going to do because he means everything to me.

“I was privileged to be asked, it’s something I’m delighted to be doing.

“He’s in play school at the minute and we’re doing everything we can to help him while he’s there, and we’ll be getting him involved with Sensory Kids NI going forward.

“It’s a charity I was more than happy to get involved with due to my own family experience. I have a cousin who is diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, so they’re on the spectrum as well.

Josh Rock with stepson Jay and Katherine Davison from Sensory Kids NI

“I would do anything to help my family, so when they asked I didn’t hesitate. There’s not really much for me to do apart from just highlighting who they are and what they do as much as I can. I’m hoping to be able to help out with special events and charitable events, I’ll also be doing exhibition matches to help raise money too.

“It makes me feel good about myself because I’m able to help others in need in some way; knowing I’m helping out children with autism really means a lot to me.

“I hope it will help people to understand how difficult it is for children with autism. Our son, for example, doesn’t speak yet but really wants to, and that’s causing him to have a temper. He is showing signs that he will speak, so we’re positive about him not being non-verbal.

​“If we can help children who are struggling to realise they’re not alone that would be incredible, especially as sometimes kids don’t like asking for help.”

In January Josh was named both the Winmau Best Young Player of the Year and Moneybarn Best Newcomer of the Year by the Professional Darts Corporation for 2022.

Sensory Kids NI is based in Ballymena, not far from Josh’s home village of Broughshane, and aims to “provide children and young people with a safe and secure environment that will reduce their anxieties and promote their development”.

Josh says his involvement is aimed as much at helping parents as it is at helping youngsters.

He added: “I’m just trying my best to help. When my missus found out what was going on with Jay she found it tough; he was showing signs like not making eye contact and stuff, and she was pretty down about it.

“She’s now come to terms with it and feels better because she’s more aware of the help that’s out there. So, if I can help other parents in that way, I’d be very happy.”

Josh’s dream run at last year’s PDC World Darts Championship in December came to an end in the fourth round following defeat to Welshman Johnny ‘The Ferret’ Clayton.

After he returned home, Sensory Kids NI unveiled him as an ambassador.

The charity said: “We are so pleased to announce our amazing new ambassador Josh. Some of you may recognise him from the telly, Josh has recently hit the darts scene with a bang!

“He won the PDC World Youth Championship in 2022 and competed in the World Championship in December, finishing in the final 16.

“Josh has a lovely fiancée, Sarah, and a beautiful boy called Jay. They are the most perfect fit for Sensory Kids and we cannot wait to work with them this year.

“Good luck Josh for your next tour and we welcome you all to the Sensory Kids family.”