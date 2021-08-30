‘Day I lost a customer on the Ghost Train at Barry’s’

Former employee urges new super-rich owner to keep some features of beloved amusement park

A former employee of Barry’s Amusements has spoken of his heartache at the sale of the popular tourist attraction.

Robert Wilson, whose memories include losing a customer on the ghost train ride, said he hoped the new owners would retain some of the massive seafront site as an entertainment centre and not just turn it into apartments.

Barry's Big Dipper

The 67-year-old spent five summers in his student days working at Barry’s in a number of roles.

“I was only supposed to be there for a fortnight filling in for a friend, but in the end I stayed for five summers. I loved every second of it,” he said.

Even after he broke his leg playing rugby, he recalls how the “wonderful” owners found a new sedentary job for him at a ticket kiosk at the mini-dodgems.

“They were fabulous times,” said Robert, who used his degree from the University of Ulster at Coleraine to become an accountant.

“I’ve been stunned to watch the recent news about Barry’s. It’s such an important part of Portrush and, indeed, all of Northern Ireland.

“I walk past the closed-up amusements virtually every day and it’s awful to see the place now.

“The other afternoon, they appeared to be dismantling one of the rides, which told me that the stories about the future, or lack of it, for Barry’s are true.

“It’s really sad, but I would still like to think that whoever develops Barry’s will retain some of it because there’s a lot of land out the back.”

The owners of Barry's had hoped to sell it

Owners the Trufelli family had hoped to sell Barry’s, which they opened in 1926, as a going concern, but in May they advertised the 2.23-acre site as a development opportunity with an asking price of £2.75m.

According to reports, property magnate and former KFC tycoon Michael Herbert, one of Northern Ireland’s richest men, has bought the attraction to build apartments.

Robert hopes the new owners will retain some features of Barry's

Robert believes thousands of people will be left gutted if Barry’s is completely done away with.

“Everyone I know has lovely memories of it, and I also have very happy family recollections there, as well as my time working there in the summers in the 1970s,” he said.

“I have a fabulous home video of my five-year-old daughter enjoying herself there 35 years ago.

“My grandmother took me to Barry’s, and in later years I took my grandson.

“Work-wise, one day that I won’t forget is the day that Barry’s opened their new Big Dipper.

“There must have been 1,500 waiting for a go on it. The queues were stretched right through the main building and out to the railway station.”

Robert described late owner Frank Trufelli and Barry’s manager Eddie Mason as “hugely generous, big-hearted men”.

“What a lot of people don’t know is that they opened Barry’s an hour early one day every week so that disabled children could have free rides — that was greatly appreciated by the kids and their parents,” he explained.

One of his favourite memories is of a man going missing on the ghost train. “I put all the people on the train as usual and sent it on its way, but the last car was empty,” Robert said.

Barry's Ghost Train

“We had to switch everything off and put the lights up, and at the last corner we found your man lying on the ground.

“He was half-asleep, but he was singing away happily to himself. It turned out that he was a bit tipsy and he didn’t hurt himself.”

Inside Barry's Ghost Train

Robert remembers cleaning the ghost train before Barry’s opened each day. He also had to make sure the cars were working safely.

Even with all the lights switched on, he still found the ride eerie.

“I used to play Pink Floyd’s Another Brick in the Wall very loud because the Ghost Train was still a bit spooky, even in the morning,” said Robert, who started a film career in Barry’s, though not quite in the same league as another former employee of the amusement park, James Nesbitt.

“I’ve found a lot of work as an extra in the movies because of Barry’s,” he said.

“I heard the producers of a film called Mickybo and Me were looking for extras for filming at Barry’s and I jumped at the chance. I am in two scenes inside and outside the amusements.

“That really opened a new path for me. I was in Line of Duty — in the jury for a court case — and in The Fall I was an undertaker bringing a body out of a murder scene, a house near Forestside Shopping Centre.

“I’ve also appeared in Game of Thrones as a Lannister general and there are more TV shows in the can.”