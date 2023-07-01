DCI John Caldwell: ‘They witnessed horrors that night that no children should ever have to’

Top officer who survived murder bid by dissidents hails bravery of kids who witnessed the outrage

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech to DCI John Caldwell at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland awards (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

Police at the scene of murder bid on John Caldwell

DCI John Caldwell with actor Ciaran Hinds at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland awards (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

DCI John Caldwell wins the Special Recognition Award presented by Terry Robb of Ulster Bank and Sunday Life editor Martin Breen (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

Top cop John Caldwell, who miraculously defied the odds to survive an assassination attempt by the New IRA, has broken his silence about the night that changed his life forever.

The 48-year-old detective chief inspector picked up a Special Recognition accolade at Friday night’s Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank.

His nomination meant more than anything because of the support of the boys of Beragh Swifts, the Co Tyrone football team he was coaching when the gunmen came calling.

“It means a great deal to me personally,’’ the officer told the packed awards ceremony at the Culloden Hotel in Cultra.

DCI John Caldwell: 'We will get through it together'

John Caldwell was singled out for murder at a sports centre in Omagh on the evening of February 22.

He was off-duty and doing what he loved, coaching U15s, but his would-be killers were lying in wait for him wrapping up.

His 13-year-old son was with him – a youngster who was about to witness the unimaginable.

And it came when the officer was at his most vulnerable, loading footballs into the boot of his car.

Two gunmen crept up, closed in and pulled the trigger. John Caldwell was hit and fell to the ground.

But he managed to get up and literally stumbled and staggered to the running track before collapsing.

His attackers didn’t stop. At least 10 shots were fired, several bullets cutting through the officer’s body.

But John Caldwell’s main concern was making sure those panic-stricken children around him and his son didn’t get hit.

The Special Recognition Award presented to him on Friday evening was for putting the lives of others before his own — warning those kids to run, including his young son, when he was being repeatedly shot at.

You could hear a pin drop as John Caldwell’s name was read out as a winner in a special video message from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Surrounded by his family, including his wife and the son, there was also a standing ovation for the police officer who has made such a remarkable recovery in the space of just a few months.

And true to form, when the detective publicly spoke about that night for the first time, he didn’t talk about himself, but about the kids and the bond that will never be broken.

“We will be forever connected by the dreadful events of February 22,” he said.

“I am just sorry that these innocent children, including my own son, were subjected to such a harrowing ordeal.

“They witnessed horrors that night that no children should ever have to.

“My first thoughts were to shout to them to run to safety.

“I’ve known these kids for years and we had just finished a coaching session when the attack took place.

“I’m so glad my son and his friends were not injured, although I appreciate any psychological trauma will take longer to recover from.

“We will get through it together. They are a great bunch of kids and I am humbled by their nomination.

“I am truly humbled by the company I am keeping tonight in this room.

“So many exceptional and inspirational people.

“I have been amazed by some of the stories of bravery and selflessness shared at this evening’s award ceremony. Well done to you all.”

The thank yous didn’t end there. Those who left the officer for dead that night didn’t bank on others at the sports complex responding so quickly to help DCI Caldwell and administering first aid before paramedics arrived.

And that is something he’ll never forget.

“To the brave people who ran to help me when I was shot. That took some guts as they were putting themselves in harm’s way,” he said.

“And thank you to the emergency services and the amazing medical staff who looked after me in many ways for many months.

“And a special thank you goes to my fantastic family, who have been instrumental in my recovery journey.

“There’s still some way to go, but with their love and support I will get there. Thank you for everything.”

Supporting him too were his colleagues in the PSNI, who were warned he may not make it through the night when the news first came in that he had been shot.

Also at the awards was Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne was away, but he sent a recorded video message.

“Hello John, how fabulous it is to share this special moment with you and your family and your supporters in being recognised with this special recognition award,’’ he said.

“I know how important it will be to you, to your family and to the people who work for us and with us.

“We’re so proud of your determination, stoicism and what you represent in terms of bouncing back in how you’ve dealt with this awful set of circumstances.

“As an organisation, we are so proud of what you have done and what you represent for us, both now and going forwards.”

Seven men have now been charged with the attempted murder of the senior cop.

A recent court hearing was told the suspected New IRA gunmen had joined with other criminals for a meticulously planned attempt to murder one of Northern Ireland’s top detectives — viewed as their “common enemy”.