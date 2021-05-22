Death of Prison Service dog is being investigated

The Prison Service is investigating the death of one of its dogs at the home of an officer.

The one-year-old German shepherd, which is understood to have cost £20,000 to train, was put down and cremated after allegedly biting a member of staff.

Only vets are allowed to make decisions of this nature, prompting the internal probe.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “While the Prison Service does not comment on individual incidents, there are policies in place in the management of prison dogs.

“We are committed to the safekeeping and welfare of dogs and any decision to put an animal to sleep, is not taken lightly and may only occur on the very clear recommendation of a qualified veterinary surgeon. Any accusation that an officer acts outside the policy is fully investigated.”

Sources explained how the death of the dog has caused anger among staff at Maghaberry Prison, who demanded the matter be investigated.

One said: “When you take training into account the dog would have cost £20,000. It bit a member of staff at his home and it was later put down and cremated.

“Senior staff are rightly asking why this happened as prison officers do not have the authority to put a dog to sleep, only prison vets can make this call.

“There are also questions around why the animal was cremated,” added our source. “Other prison officers are furious as they had built a rapport with the dog and were stunned to learn it had been put down.”