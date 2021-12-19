Death rider told he won’t go to jail until after Christmas

A motorcyclist who caused the death of his lifelong friend when he crashed into the side of a lorry was handed a jail sentence but he will not start serving it until after Christmas.

Although 36-year-old Lukaz Warchol was ordered to serve half his 15-month sentence in jail and half on licence, defence QC John Kearney asked Judge Patricia Smyth to use her discretionary power to free the Polish engineer on bail “for familial reasons” and to allow him to put his affairs in order.

Judge Smyth revealed she had considered putting the case back to the New Year but given delays in the case already, “I was conscious that Krystian’s family (the deceased) needed to know what the result was.”

Freeing Warchol on bail with an order to surrender himself to custody on January 4, the judge said she believed his temporary freedom would be beneficial to the family unit and he could make arrangements regarding his job.

On the day his trial was due to begin last June, Warchol, from Claragh Hill Drive in Kilrea, Co Londonderry admitted causing the death of 20-year-old Krystian Jakub Cadler by driving dangerously on the Agivey Road in Coleraine on May 14, 2016.

The motorcyclist also admitted dangerous driving on roads between his home and the Lodge Road Coleraine on the same date.

The court heard that Warchol and Krystian had been at the North West 200 races that day when the event was cut short so with Krystian riding as a pillion passenger, Warchol was driving them home.

Not realising a lorry was indicating to turn right as he went to overtake it Warchol crashed into it.

His friend Krystian tragically sustaining fatal injuries in the impact.

Warchol himself also sustained “ife changing injuries and police investigating the collision were not able to interview him for six months but even then, he had no memory of the crash due to a brain injury.

What police did find however was a GoPro camera attached to Warchol’s motorbike and while the battery had died before the fatal impact, footage retrieved from the camera was examined by a forensic engineer who “pointed out a number of very bad pieces of dangerous driving.”

Judge Smyth outlined how that footage had recorded Warchol driving at speeds up to 90 mph on roads where ‘slow’ was marked on them and including one incident when he “was holding the handle bar with only one hand.”

The fatal crash was caused, said the judge, “because of your grossly excessive speed and you didn’t have sufficient time to make a proper assessment of the dangers of the manoeuvre” of overtaking the lorry which had “clearly been indicating” to turn right.

Imposing a 15 month jail sentence, the judge said she was “aware that no sentence the court can impose can bring Krystian back or change the tragedy in this case.”

“The fact is, that this defendant did not just carry out a dangerous manoeuvre at excessive speed resulting in a fatal collision. The evidence of his driving generally on this day was appalling,” said Judge Smyth who also banned Warchol him from driving for two years.