Decision due on pastor’s prosecution over BLM remarks

Pastor Halliday insisted he was not racist despite his remarks about BLM protestors going "home" on "boats".

A PASTOR charged over a video he posted online calling for Black Lives Matter protestors to “go home in a boat” is set to find out if he will be prosecuted over the outburst.

Barrie Halliday, from Bessbrook, Co Armagh, uploaded the video to his Facebook account at the height of the global BLM protests in the wake of the George Floyd killing in the United States last year.

In the footage, which was shot in a Church Hall, Pastor Halliday said those involved in the protests were “welcome” to get in boats and “go back home” if they did not like Northern Ireland.

During a brief hearing at Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday the matter was adjourned for a final decision at the end of this month.

Mr Halliday’s solicitor told the court the matter is being considered at a “senior level” within the Public Prosecution Service which is also the reason for a delay in progress on the case.

Noting the delays in the matter district judge Eamonn King said a “finally final” decision on the matter is to be made on June 31.

Pastor Halliday was heavily criticised for the video uploaded to Facebook in June last year which attracted over 30,000 views before being taken down.

In the footage he denied he was a racist but said those attacking statues of political leaders at the time were "on the road to nothing”.

"It may have been boats that brought you here three or four hundred years ago and you were brought under duress and against your will, but there's boats sitting there empty at the minute doing nothing," he said.

"You are welcome to get back on them and go back home if you think we're so bad."

Pastor Halliday later posted another video on his Facebook page confirming his arrest over the incident and insisting he has “no tolerance for racism whatsoever".

"I simply wanted everyone to settle down and hysteria to stop," he said.

Pastor Halliday added that he believed “100% that I didn't ignorantly or intentionally say anything that was out of place".

"I made the statement, I put up the post, I will have to see where it goes from there.

"Court it'll be and we'll just have to see what happens after that."

A PSNI spokesperson said at the time: ”As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”