Decision on kids’ school transport delayed yet again

Education bosses have come under fire after a decision on school transport for children was delayed yet again.

A review into the matter was launched four years ago after a survey showed some parents were willing to pay towards getting their children to classes.

It was paused by the Covid-19 pandemic and then shelved by former education minister Michelle McIlveen, pending a shake-up of the system.

A result was expected last year, with decisions to follow, but the team behind the review has now asked for another six months to complete its work.

The Alliance Party called for an end to the “indefinite delay” and said officials should be able to work on the transport policy while carrying out the wider overhaul.

“Parents need action, especially while the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact families,’’ added education spokeswoman Connie Egan.

“The current policy is simply not fit for purpose, with parents struggling to navigate the differences between the six school sectors including controlled, maintained and voluntary grammar schools.

“The inflexibility of the policy causes huge issues for families that just miss out on support because, for example, their child lives 2.9 miles from their school in a rural area with no footpaths or streetlights.

“It is essential the Department of Education prioritises this issue in order to provide safe, reliable and fit for purpose home-to-school transport for all our children and young people.”

Around 84,000 pupils benefit from the current scheme, which costs around £81m a year.

Under the policy, pupils are eligible for free transport if they live more than three miles from their post-primary school or two miles from their primary.

The interim report from the Independent Review of Education team made no mention of the transport policy.

The department previously said six categories of school were fundamental to determine eligibility for transport.

It added that should the report make recommendations on these, it would have a knock-on effect on the policy.