Decorator (47) denies that he ripped off almost 60 pensioners

AN alleged cowboy painter and decorator has denied conning almost 60 pensioners.

Stephen Stewart entered not guilty pleas to each of the 75 charges against him.

The bill of indictment was so long that a judge mistakenly interjected twice, thinking all the counts had been read out to the accused.

The defendant (47) appeared at Antrim court last Thursday via video-link from prison.

Stewart, originally from Larne but with an address on the Saintfield Road in Belfast, is accused of carrying out the offences over a two-year period.

He faces 14 counts of fraud and 53 counts of commercial malpractice.

None of the facts surrounding the case were opened at the hearing, but the court was previously told Stewart had been cold calling at properties in his hometown as well as in Carrickfergus, Antrim and Bangor, offering to do work.

Many of the alleged 57 victims were elderly and vulnerable. They claim that he took deposits and was either never seen again or carried out shoddy work.

Stewart was remanded back into custody, with his trial listed to begin on October 3.