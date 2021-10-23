Dennis Hutchings’ partner ‘heartbroken’ he couldn’t clear name before death

Mr Hutchings passed away in Belfast on Monday, hours after his non-jury trial for attempting to murder John Pat Cunningham (27) in Benburb, Co Tyrone was paused.

Former soldier Dennis Hutchings’ partner of 26 years has said that she is heartbroken that he died before he could “clear his name”.

Mr Hutchings passed away in Belfast on Monday, hours after his non-jury trial for attempting to murder John Pat Cunningham (27) in Benburb, Co Tyrone was paused.

Mr Cunningham was shot in the back as he ran from an Army patrol in a field in 1974.

Mr Hutchings’ partner Kim Devonshire (65) spoke to the Daily Mail explaining that she is “numb with grief”.

She said that she had seen Dennis only 36 hours before his death and claims she “cannot comprehend” how her partner of almost three decades is now dead.

Kim was at their Cornwall home on Monday evening when she was contacted by a civil servant and told that Dennis had been taken to hospital.

She then contacted the hospital ward Dennis was in, where a doctor explained that he had been admitted due to low oxygen levels.

“[The doctor] said ‘When Dennis came in, he had a very low oxygen level. We did get it up but then it dropped again. He just wouldn’t keep his oxygen mask on. I’m very sorry to have to tell you that Dennis died’,” said Kim.

“I just thought… well, I was speechless. I said, “I’ll have to phone you back” and I called Stewart [the civil servant].

“I said, “Stewart, you’ve got to phone the hospital. They told me Dennis has died and that just can’t be true. That wouldn’t happen to Dennis. He wouldn’t die within two hours just like that. He’s fought off so much over so long. It can’t be Dennis. They’ve mixed him up with someone else.”

Kim explained that the civil servant later confirmed the news.

She added that the ex-solder truly believed he could clear his name in court.

“He really believed he was going to clear his name, come out [of the court in Belfast], punch the air and say, “That’s it. We’ve done it!” ‘It breaks my heart that he never could,” she said.

“He was determined to fight this. He knew he wasn’t guilty, and he wasn’t going to let anyone say he was. When they said about having an amnesty, that infuriated him. ‘He said, “They give you an amnesty if you’re guilty, but I wasn’t.” He wanted to be in court. He wanted to fight the battle out there. He felt if he hadn’t [but appeared down the line in Plymouth as he was offered] it would have been pushed aside.”

After testing positive last Saturday following dialysis treatment, Dennis told Kim to go home to Cornwall as he would have to isolate.

“I could see that Sunday I came home he was worse than he was when he left here to go to court, but I had no idea when I left him he was as poorly as he must have been,” she said.

“I wouldn’t have gone home if I had. They said he had Covid but he’d had his vaccinations and we thought he had my cold.”

“When I rang him on the Monday morning, we had a normal conversation. He said, “I’m fine, I’m fine. I’ve just got a cold.” We talked about getting a newspaper and some paracetamol. I said I’d phone back later.” She said that was the last time they spoke.