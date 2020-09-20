Dennis Taylor: ‘I nearly gave up snooker after Mum’s death’

Dennis Taylor was ready to quit snooker the year before he became world champion because of the death of his mum.

He tells a new BBC Northern Ireland documentary he had a “terrific childhood” and a particularly special bond with his mother Annie.

“My older brother passed away and it sort of broke her heart, then I arrived, so it was a great comfort to her,” he says.

Dennis walked out of a tournament in Newcastle in 1984 after taking a phonecall saying that his mum had died back home in Coalisland, Co Tyrone.

“I got the devastating news about my mum, who was only 62. I can’t even remember who rang me,” he recalls.

“She’d got terrible back pains through the night... it was a massive heart attack.

“You’re in a total daze. You just couldn’t believe (what had happened).

“That’s where everything sort of changed in my life, you’d have to say. It was just a devastating time.

“I didn’t want to play in anything after that. I didn’t want to be involved in snooker again. I’d no interest in it, that’s for sure.”

A week before her death, his mum had told him of her wish for him to win a first title — and after some persuasion from his wife and father, Dennis decided to resume his career.

It was a decision that paid off handsomely, with Dennis going on to become world champion — helped by the player having conversation with his mother in his head.

“My family talked me into playing in the Grand Prix, so I decided I’d go and play for my mum,” the 71-year-old explains.

“I was there chatting away to my mum while I was playing, so that sort of saw me through that tournament.

“It was incredible — that’s the best snooker I’ve ever played.

“After the news I got about my mum, to this day I haven’t worried about anything. It sort of helps you to cope with everything.”

Dennis followed up that success with one of snooker’s most famous finals: the 1985 showdown with Steve Davis that went all the way to the final frame and ended in a back ball fight.

The gripping encounter is still the most watched post-midnight show in TV history, with 18.5 million people staying up to see if the underdog Tyrone man could complete an incredible comeback.

Dennis did not let the viewers down, holding his nerve to sink the winning pot before famously raising his cue aloft and wagging his finger for the television cameras in celebration.

“All the years of trying to become a world champion, all the emotion... everything came out,” he says.

“That was one for my mum as well. She was still there helping me.

“I had my mum there to chat to. That helped to keep me relaxed throughout that final game.

“Finally I had done it. To lift the world championship trophy, there’s no better feeling in the world.”

This Sporting Life is on BBC One Northern Ireland on Friday at 7.30pm