‘Depraved pervert’ jailed for taking pictures of young girls should ‘bury head in shame’

Sentence too short, says source close to families

A “depraved pervert” jailed for taking pictures of young girls should have been handed a stiffer sentence, a source close to his victims’ families has said.

Kids’ play centre owner Lee Nugent (41) was caged for four years on Tuesday after admitting three counts of voyeurism, two of possessing indecent images of children and one of distributing an indecent image of a child.

The source told Sunday Life they feel the jail term is not long enough but hope the deviant has time to reflect on what he did while in prison.

They said: “He didn’t get long enough. He should have got more than four years because he’ll do two inside and then be released.

“He should just bury his head in the sand in shame. He admitted he was guilty at the end of the day. It’s disgusting what he did.

“Everybody’s talking about it around Omagh and we were totally shocked at the amount of attention the case got.

“He said he didn’t know much about the businesses and his wife runs them, but he’s listed as the owner of the play group.

“He’s pleaded guilty and he needs to take his sentence... and think about what he’s done.

“Hopefully, he has time to think about the impact of his crime on the victims.”

Sicko Nugent, from Castleroddy Road in Omagh, is the owner of Nuggie’s Den children’s playgroup on the Gortrush Industrial Estate, on the outskirts of the Co Tyrone town.

Companies House records show that the haulage contractor is also the director of a hot-tub hire business which is adjacent to the play centre.

During sentencing at Dungannon Crown Court on Tuesday, the hearing was told how pervy Nugent took snaps through a window while two young girls got changed individually on separate occasions.

As the activity was private, this led to the voyeurism charges, the court heard.

Both victims were in a state of partial undress and were topless at the time, although the photographs did not show anything placing them in the category of indecent child imagery.

One of the girls observed Nugent standing outside the window with his phone raised, at which point the police were called.

Nugent subsequently gave a no-comment interview to police, and no images were found on his phone.

The court heard a file was later sent to the Public Prosecution Service, and it appeared a recommendation was made by police not to prosecute.

But prosecutors were not satisfied and asked the PSNI’s cybercrime team to investigate.

A total of 15 images were recovered, and this led to charges being brought against Nugent.

A prosecuting lawyer told Dungannon Crown Court: “The impact on the victims has to be considered by the court as an aggravating factor.

“It is taken as read that this will have had a major impact on the young females.”

One of his victims described feeling “violated” and underwent specialist counselling for a year.

A defence barrister said Nugent had no previous record and had pleaded guilty at a very early stage, sparing the victims even the prospect of having to give evidence.

“My client has shown remorse and taken steps to address his offending behaviour,” his lawyer told the court.

Judge Peter Irvine QC was satisfied the imagery had “not been shared with other perverts”, but he added: “This was a truly despicable series of behaviours.

“It’s totally incomprehensible that he would engage in such deprived and depraved activity.

“He has a clear propensity directly toward sexually deviant activity involving young girls.”

The judge noted in a victim impact statement that one of the girls said she suffers nightmares in which she sees Nugent through the window.

Her trust in people has gone, and while she knows it will take a long time to recover, she is “not going to give him the satisfaction” of failing.

Nugent was jailed for a total of four years, half of which will be served in custody and half on licence.

He was also made subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for 10 years and will remain on the sex offender register for the same duration.