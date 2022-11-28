Derek Ryan: We're definitely back to the good times

Singer delighted as thousands of fans queue up to see him perform in Tyrone

Derek goes back to his roots on his new album

Derek (second from right)with his old boyband D-Side

Derek Ryan caused a stir in Co Tyrone last month when he brought the Moy village to a virtual standstill.

In what was his first big appearance since lockdown, thousands of fans queued to see the country music heartthrob at the Ryandale Inn, with hundreds more having to be turned away.

“It was crazy. We are definitely back to the good times,” Derek told Sunday Life.

“People were queued down the street. They had to close the doors and I think about 200 or 300 people were left standing outside.

“It was a nice surprise and a relief as well. I thought at one time [during the pandemic] that we’d never see that again.

“My first tour after lockdown last January was our biggest ever and I think everyone is just so glad to be out and about again. You could feel the energy in the room.”

Derek Ryan's Moy gig

It has been a busy year for the Carlow man, who now lives in Fermanagh.

After touring England and Scotland and performing in Spain, he headlined huge summer festivals across Ireland, opening the National Ploughing Championships in front of Irish president Michael D Higgins.

Fans will be thrilled to hear that in between sell-out gigs he found time to pen a new album that will be released before Christmas.

The 39-year-old, who has been performing from the age of 12, went back to his traditional roots for Pure & Simple, which features 11 new tracks inspired by his family life.

It includes a song featuring his great granny Kane playing the accordion, a duet with rising star Emma Langford, a Mick Hanley original and Derek’s summer hit The Cows on the Hill, which was inspired by a young fan who wanted him to write a song about cows.

Derek said: “I’ve always wanted to make an album that went back to what I grew up listening to.

“This is a return to my roots, inspired by the traditional music and songs that were passed down to me through generations of my family.

“My great granny Margaret was a popular musician back in the day.

“She won the All-Ireland Hohner Championships in the 1950s. Her cottage in Ballinree, Carlow, was like a ramblin’ house.

“People came to listen to her music, and on a Sunday they’d dance outside on boards.

“I always wanted to write a song about her, so I sat down with Gerry [Carney] one day, and with the help of my dad, who gave me a few stories about her, we wrote this song.

“We found a video of my great granny playing the accordion from the early 1980s. We took the audio off that and now it’s on the track.

“So, I’m duetting with my great granny, and I don’t think there are many people who can say that.

“It gives me goosebumps when I listen to it, and we gather she always played the tune in the kitchen, which was exactly what I wanted my new album to sound like — almost like a session in a kitchen by the fire.”

Derek goes back to his roots on his new album

Derek’s recent summer hit The Cows on the Hills, which has quickly become a jiving fan favourite, is the opening track on Pure & Simple and was inspired by a young fan.

Derek said: “I got a letter from a kid in Cork, and it was simply addressed to ‘Derek Ryan, country singer, Fermanagh, Ireland’.

“Believe it or not, it found its way to my home there. He said he was a big fan of mine and told me all about his life as a farmer and how he looked after his 70 cows.

“His favourite song of mine was Thank God for the Farmers, but at the end he said, ‘I would love for you to some day write a song about cows’.

“I wrote back and thanked him for telling me all about his wonderful life as a farmer. I said, ‘You’ll be happy to read that your letter inspired me to write a song about cows, and it’s going to be my next single’.

“I always remember hearing the old Irish tale growing up that it ‘would be a nice day if you see the cows on the hill’. When I was inspired to write the song, that saying was always in the back of my mind. I knew that could be a great line, along with a catchy hook, for people to jive to.”

Derek on stage

Other tracks on the album include the Mick Hanley original Heard It Before Joe, which Derek said Mick “gave him his blessing to record”, and a duet with Irish folk singer-songwriter Emma Langford, who won the best emerging artist prize at the inaugural RTE Radio 1 Folk Awards.

The album will be launched on December 2 and followed up in the new year with a Pure & Simple concert tour that’s due to kick off on January 20 in Enniskillen.

Pure & Simple from Sharpe Music is available to download on all streaming platforms from Friday. Ticket info for Derek Ryan’s ‘Pure & Simple’ tour is available from derekryanmusic.com

Derek to perform at Country Awards

Derek is returning to touring

Derek Ryan will be one of the star performers at the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards 2023 in the new year.

The annual event is the province’s biggest celebration of country music and has a special place in the hearts of the artists because the awards are voted for by the public.

The Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena will host this year’s showcase on February 7, bringing together country music’s finest artists, musicians and fans for a very special night.

Derek will be one of 35 performers, alongside Robert Mizzell, The Tumbling Paddies and Queen of Country Philomena Begley.

Artists will all be backed by the talented six-piece house band, lead by musical director Mark Vaughan, with backing vocals by The Benn Sisters.

Hosted by singers Malcolm McDowell, Susan McCann and TV presenter Natasha Magee, the night will also see a special award presented to Billy McFarland to mark his 70-plus years in the industry.

Voting will open four weeks before the event, but tickets (from £25) are available now at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/445161519087