Derry banker admits £800k fraud charge

A Co Londonderry banker has admitted fraud amounting to more than £800,000.

George Simpson, from the Ballymadigan Road in Castlerock, pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud in June 2015.

The 37-year-old abused his position as a personal banker with Santander PLC to transfer money to his own account.

According to the charge sheet, Simpson transferred £457,246 to himself and converted £355,114 of criminal property while working as a banker for Santander.

None of the facts of the case were opened at Antrim Crown Court on Friday.

It is not clear whether there is any overlap in the amounts, but the frauds are worth a total of £812,361.

The prosecution asked for a further count of fraud to be left on the books.

The defence asked for sentencing to be adjourned to allow for the preparation of a pre-sentence probation report.

Simpson was freed on bail and the case was adjourned until September.