Derry bonfires to be lit as alleged poppy wreath hate crime reported to PSNI

A bonfire is prepared in the Bogside area of Derry City, to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption. Picture date: Saturday August 15, 2020. See PA story ULSTER Bonfires. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Preparations continue at a bonfire in the Bogside area of Derry City, to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption.

Pictures and flags are added to a bonfire in the Bogside area of Derry City, to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption.

Bonfires are due to be lit in nationalist areas of Londonderry on Saturday night to mark the Feast of the Assumption.

The annual pyres continue to be a contentious issue with hundreds of pallets gathered in the Bogside, Galliagh and Creggan areas of Derry city. In previous years there has been some trouble linked to the bonfires.

Material including poppy wreaths, flags and images of the Queen were pictured on some of the bonfires on Friday and Saturday.

Chair of the bonfire working group, Independent Councillor Paul Gallagher, said youths in Creggan had removed 100 tyres from their bonfire following talks.

The burning of tyres is illegal as the fumes produced are highly toxic.

On Friday the DUP reported an alleged hate crime to the PSNI over poppy wreaths on the Currynierin bonfire.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton tweeted an image of the wreaths, saying: “This is disgraceful and utterly insulting to the war dead.

“There needs to be leadership shown in this community.

“Poppy wreaths were stolen from the war memorial in Londonderry recently. Those who place wreaths on bonfires clearly have a warped mindset.

“I don’t agree with or support the burning of flags/emblems of any tradition. Thankfully many bonfire organisers are trying to address this.

“Cultures can be celebrated in a responsible and respectful way.”