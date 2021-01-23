Derry couple Barney and Sarah McGlinchey laid to rest after virus tragedy

Grieving family hails hero health workers

The heartbreaking double funeral of a husband and wife killed by Covid-19 took place on Saturday.

Barney and Sarah (Blossom) McGlinchey died within hours of each other in the intensive care unit at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry on Wednesday.

The popular Greysteel couple were buried following a Requiem Mass at the Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale.

Their son and four daughters paid tribute to the healthcare professionals at the hospital and have set up a fundraiser for staff on the Covid ward and intensive care unit.

A justgiving.com page exceeded its initial target of £300, with more than £2,000 donated at time of going to press.

The family said of the fundraiser: "During this heartbreaking time, our family have been indebted to the staff of Altnagelvin.

"They have provided comfort to our parents and the wider family. Endless phone calls and questions were never a problem.

"The treatment and care was outstanding and, despite huge challenges, they brought mummy and daddy together for their final earthly journey. For this we will be eternally grateful."

Saturday saw the announcement of 12 more deaths in Northern Ireland due to coronavirus and 670 new cases in the previous 24 hours.

There are 810 Covid patients in hospital, with 66 in intensive care and 129 active care home outbreaks.

The greatest number of new cases was in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough council area, which reported 133 positive tests.

Ards and North Down Borough Council saw the lowest daily increase, with 14 new cases in the previous 24 hours.

It brings the total number of new cases to 5,355 in the last seven days - a drop from the 7,220 recorded in the week before.

The postcode with the highest infection rate per 100,000 population is BT68 in Co Armagh, which includes the village of Caledon, which is currently at 900 compared to the Northern Ireland average of 284.

It is followed by two postcode areas between Armagh and Newry, BT60 at 785 and BT35 at 777, followed BT65 in Lurgan at 763.

The lowest infection rate In Northern Ireland is in BT55, covering most of Portstewart, at 73, followed by BT54 at 86, which includes Ballycastle and Rathlin Island.

The UK as a whole recorded 1,348 more deaths of people who had had a positive Covid-19 test in the previous 28 days.

It brings the total number of deaths, under that measure, to 97,329, with an additional 33,552 people testing positive for the virus during the previous 24 hours.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin claimed in an RTE radio interview on Saturday that Northern Ireland was not testing for the mutated English variant of the virus, which is believed to be more infectious.

"When I have discussed this with the northern leaders, their view is the variant doesn't appear to be as big an issue in the north. I can't understand that," Mr Martin explained.

"The North is an issue in terms of the capacity to seal the entire border. They have had real issues within the Executive. I don't want to be in any way political about it."

It is understood that Mr Martin, who on Saturday warned that the Republic's tough Covid-19 restrictions could remain in place for the first half of the year until daily cases fall possibly as low as 100 to 200, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are to be asked to hold a joint meeting with the leaders of the Executive to resolve the impasse over the sharing of Covid-19 passenger data.

Eight months after the information was first requested during a sitting of the North-South Ministerial Council at Dublin Castle last July, the Irish Government continues to stonewall over providing the Executive with details of people arriving there and travelling over the border in a bid to ensure self-isolation has been adhered to.

The issue "intensified" last Thursday after Health Minister Robin Swann met Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly again. No agreement on the way forward was reached.