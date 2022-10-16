Derry girl Amy Doherty learning to walk again in preparation for Miss GB final

Amy with her sons Noah (4) and Mason (6), both of whom have autism

Model mum Amy Doherty is learning how to walk again as she prepares for the final of the Miss Great Britain contest on Friday.

Derry girl Amy (26) suffers from scoliosis, or curvature of the spine, which is so pronounced it makes one of her legs longer than the other.

The condition has made things tricky for the mum-of-two on the catwalk, but she’s being helped with her sashaying skills by none other than Belfast model and Miss Universe Ireland 2020 Nadia Sayers.

Amy told Sunday Life: “Preparation has been going well overall, although the part I’m struggling with most is my scoliosis.

“I’m quite literally bent to the side, and it means one leg is about an inch longer than the other, so walking is extra difficult, especially on the catwalk.

“The back pain is another level too, but if I can get up there and do it for anyone else with the same condition then that’ll be worth it.

Amy with her sons Noah (4) and Mason (6), both of whom have autism

“Nadia is training me to walk and I’m really grateful for her help and support. She’s been great.”

Amy, from Kilfennan, Derry, was crowned Miss Derry 2022 earlier this year and will compete for the title of Miss Great Britain during a glitzy pageant at the Athena in Leicester this weekend.

As well as being a model, pageant newcomer Amy is mum to boys Mason (6) and Noah (4), both of whom have autism. She says her purpose for getting into modelling was so that she could raise awareness about the condition and she has recently been made an ambassador for charity Autism NI.

Amy added: “There are a couple of new things going on. I’m now an ambassador for Autism NI and I’m holding monthly sessions in the Foyle Arena to provide help, support and resources to families and autistic people. This is of course a passion of mine, with my two boys. While I’ve been preparing for the final I’ve managed to raise nearly £2,000 for my chosen charities, Cancer Research UK, Alex’s Wish and Autism NI.

Miss GB hopeful Amy Doherty

“I raised the money by holding a Derry Girls-themed afternoon tea in the Everglades Hotel with all proceeds going to the charities. I then walked the ‘Stairway To Heaven’ trail in Fermanagh and ran the Race For Life in Belfast.

“It’s definitely been a hectic few months, but the people of Derry have been so supportive and I’m doing it to get the boys’ message out there, first and foremost.

“My eldest is coming to the final to watch me and he’s so excited. That’s been my driving force for sure.”

Earlier this year, Amy told Sunday Life how vile online trolls had mocked her sons, with one even saying they just “need a slap” for their condition.

The brave mum said the sickening abuse only served to make her more committed to educating others about autism.