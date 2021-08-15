‘Derry Girls cast treated like The Beatles in city,’ says Louisa Harland

Derry Girls star on fame, her new horror flick, and drinking with Woody Harrelson

EXCITED: Louisa Harland can’t wait to make a start on the long-awaited third series of Derry Girls

Derry Girls star Louisa Harland says the comedy gang are treated like The Beatles whenever they visit the Maiden City.

Louisa, who plays Orla McCool in the popular TV series, also said she’s due to start filming on the much-anticipated third and final series of the show which has been delayed since May last year due to Covid-19.

Speaking after the release of her latest film, Irish horror comedy The Boys From County Hell, Louisa revealed she doesn’t always get recognised elsewhere due to her Dublin accent.

GORY: Louisa Harland and Jack Rowan in The Boys From County Hell

She said: “For me because of the accent thing I get away with it, in Derry it’s a different story we are The Beatles there, but nowhere else are we like that.

“So it hasn’t really been a massive change for me in terms of being recognised, maybe in Dublin Airport a couple of stares.

“People are like, ‘You look so much like that girl in Derry Girls’ and I’m like, ‘I am’. The accent saves me a lot, sometimes I can be like, ‘No, not me but it’s a great show!’

“It’s not (filming at the moment) but it will. I’m not currently Orla McCool but I will be very soon, hopefully we’ll be there soon.

“We’re definitely doing it and doing it very soon so it won’t be that much longer of a wait. The ongoing disaster has prevented it from happening but hopefully it’ll be even sweeter when it returns.

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee (second from left) with cast members Dylan Llewellyn , Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland and Nicola Coughlan

“We haven’t actually had any scripts yet, just little nuggets at the moment, I’m laughing even thinking about them.

“They’re good at not giving us the script because we get too excited but politically in terms of timeline and what was going on at that time and exploring those topics is going to be quite moving and really exciting.”

Louisa’s latest film, The Boys From County Hell, premiered last weekend, with the Dubliner starring alongside Peaky Blinders actor Jack Rowan in the horror comedy from Co Tyrone film-makers Chris Baugh and Brendan Mullin.

Louisa Harland in new horror The Boys From County Hell

Discussing the show on a recent podcast she revealed she was a big fan of legendary horror flick The Ring as a youngster and said she enjoyed filming the action sequences in her latest Vampire-inspired movie.

She said: “I don’t know if it’s my favourite but I used to watch The Ring a lot when I was a child, it was a big deal for people my age then. It was big for us when I was young

FUN: Louisa enjoyed the night scenes

“People have to go and see The Boys From County Hell because I’m such a badass driving a tractor and beating people with severed limb parts.

“I was really excited to do the physical stuff and the night shoots, it was so different from what I had just done so yeah, I was really excited.

“The comedy lies in the fact that they use Bram Stoker’s novel to know how to tackle the beast, as you would. Obviously it’s an inspirational book so there’s the comedy there.”

Derry Girls stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell

Louisa starred opposite Woody Harrelson in the 2017 comedy film, Lost in London, and recalled going for a pint with the Academy Award-winner in Dublin during filming.

She added: “He actually joined us for a pint in Bison in Dublin and that was just surreal for me and my friends for him to be sitting there, even the bartenders were like, ‘What is going on here?’

“Everyone just kind of accepted it, that was a real moment for me. What a weird thing.”