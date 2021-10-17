Derry Girls fans in a spin as Fatboy Slim to appear in final series

Praise You star, who had hits around time comedy is set, a big fan of show

Fatboy Slim will be Right Here, Right Now for the third and final series of Derry Girls.

Sunday Life can reveal that the superstar DJ — real name Norman Cook — is set for a cameo in the hit Channel 4 sitcom.

He had been booked to film scenes on Saturday, October 23 — before playing a gig in Belfast later that night but that show at the Belfast Telegraph building has now just been moved to December 17.

BEACH PARTY: Fatboy in action

A TV insider said: “Norman has agreed to do some filming for Derry Girls, he’s a big fan of the show.

“The show is based in the 90s so it will hark back to when he broke through as Fatboy Slim with big hits like Praise You.

“As his show has been rescheduled we are just working out when we will now shoot his scenes.

“It will most likely be when he is back here in a few months as the show is due to continue filming into December.

Dylan Llewellyn and Ian McElhinney

“Norman’s also a funny guy and great craic, so we are expecting him to really get into it and have a lot of fun.

“You can only imagine what the on-screen characters like Erin, Michelle and Clare will make of seeing Fatboy Slim in the flesh, it will be hilarious.”

It is not known if the music star will have any lines or interaction with the telly teens or if they are filming scenes at one of his gigs.

His music has already appeared in the last series — in episode four, The Curse, part of the soundtrack was his Renegade Master remix.

The songs used in the 90s-based sitcom have proved so popular there are scores of Derry Girls playlists on Spotify and other sites.

Louisa Harland in her role as Orla McCool during filming in Portrush

The third and final series of the comedy following the fortunes of a gang of teenage girls began filming on October 4 in Northern Ireland.

Fatboy Slim had been lined up as the star guest at next Saturday’s dance gig at The Telegraph Building in the former print hall of this newspaper. The event is now put back to the week before Christmas and he is coming over to celebrate the 25th birthday of club night Shine.

Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee recently admitted that music plays a key role when she’s developing the scripts for the series.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson who stars as Erin Quinn outside Barry's Amusements last weekend

She said: “For some of the songs, they’re written into the scene. Like, getting Dolores and The Cranberries into the show was always a very deliberate thing because she’s on Erin’s bedroom wall. We need so much music that there are moments when you realise that we need more.

“The rest of the choices are sort of a collaborations between me, the director, the editors, the music supervisors.

“There are bits of music that aren’t in the script, so it’s a massive collaboration. It’s so mental, I’ve only been listening to ’90s music for the last three years.”

The Derry Girls gang

Last week Sunday Life exclusively revealed snaps of filming underway at much-loved Portrush holiday attraction Barry’s Amusements, which was recently bought by property magnate Michael Herbert.

The final series is set to be aired next year and is clearly going out with a bang by shooting on location at the local landmark and including a celebrity special guest in Fatboy Slim.

The dance music king has been a regular visitor to Northern Ireland and two of his biggest ever shows were beach parties at Portrush Strand in 2006 and 2008.