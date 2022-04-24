Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell set to follow in show creator’s footsteps by writing her own screen productions

At the third and final premiere of Derry Girls Jamie-Lee O’Donnell poses for a selfie at Derry's Omniplex Cinema

The actress, who plays Michelle Mallon in the hit Channel 4 sitcom, has revealed she is now writing her own scripts, which could eventually be made into TV shows or films.

She revealed: “I do write scripts. I’ve got a few projects happening at the moment. There’s no deadline for them or anything — it’s leisurely at the moment — but, yes, I’m writing away.

“My writing doesn’t have any rhyme or reason at the moment: it’s just writing stuff down as good ideas come to me alongside work or during breaks.”

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell with Liam Neeson, who made a cameo in Derry Girls' series three opener

The 30-year-old, who also starred in prison drama Screw, also wants to do an action movie.

Asked about what is next in the pipeline, she explained: “I feel like I’m doing really good projects and working with really great people; I just hope that it continues. I’d love to do something with action someday, something really physical.

“I’m going to continue my writing — I’ve a couple of goals there and I’m sure people will hear about them at some point — just keep being creative, keep expressing what I can where I can.

“I’m working on something at the moment with Channel 4 that will probably be announced in the next couple of months. And we’ve just been greenlit for another project. I can’t say what any of it is, but this year is looking good. So far so good.”

With the third and final series of Derry Girls currently airing on Channel 4, Jamie-Lee speaks with pride about the Derry Girls mural in the city centre, which has become a big tourist attraction for the city.

“I have walked past it a few times. It’s something I’m incredibly proud of and just really massively appreciate that it was done for us, to celebrate the show,” she said.

“Especially being from Derry, and how important murals are for people in Northern Ireland to tell history and highlight important things that have happened within the city. For Derry Girls to be part of that is something very special.

Derry actor Jamie-Lee O'Donnell

“It is history at the end of the day, one of the biggest shows that’s been done, so it’s cultural and historical. That first episode coming out will always mark an amazing time, for Derry and the community.”

She’s right: the first series, broadcast on Channel 4 in early 2018, became the most-watched show in Northern Ireland, while the first episode of the third series attracted 300,000 viewers in Northern Ireland and 1.6m across the UK, making it the most-watched show on Channel 4 here since the series two finale in 2019.

Jamie-Lee stressed it was important Derry Girls hasn’t shied away from the Troubles, but that the series has also showcased all that Derry city and its people have to offer.

“Obviously the Troubles is such a massive and important part of our history and it’s not something Derry Girls shied away from either. It was always there in the background, so it is important. Being able to add Derry Girls to that rich history of Derry is great, and the Troubles obviously aren’t forgotten about, but there’s room for... We’ve a full historical background within the city and this just adds to it in a really positive way,” she explained in an interview in today’s Sunday Independent Life magazine.

“I think, even to this day, people in Derry are always going to be very aware of the Troubles. Kids who are born even this year, when they get older they will understand it’s engrained in our history and our community. The stories are always passed down and spoken about.

“Derry Girls is something that I’m incredibly proud of. It’s something I am glad I could do for Derry city and on behalf of — to show how amazing the people are, how loving and close the community is, how forward-thinking we can be within the relationships and just how good of a community we are.

“Being able to represent that on a large scale — it’s my community and it’s something I’m really proud of. I just always hope I do Derry proud and do a good job.”

Though mostly based in London now for work, when she’s home she still gets people instantly identifying her with 16-year-old schoolgirl Michelle.

She said: “People see me and get really excited, especially little kids. That’s always lovely, to see families are watching the show. But mostly, people come up and tell me they’re the Michelle of their group — that’s usually what I get — including fellas. People even give me ideas to pass along to Lisa [McGee], stories of them growing up. Everybody’s just really involved and I feel like everyone feels it’s their show, as well as ours, and that’s beautiful.

“I’m proud and delighted to have played Michelle. It’ll always be one of the best things I’ve done in my life. I never want to shy away from any of that, but I think I’m really enjoying being able to sidestep into a different genre.”

Derry Girls series three continues on Channel 4 on Tuesday at 9pm