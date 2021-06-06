Derry Girls star Louisa Harland sinks her teeth into new role in vampire flick

Derry Girls star had ‘best craic’ in NI-made film about road workers who dig up more than they bargained for after disturbing vampire burial site

UNAFRAID OF THE UNDEAD: Louisa and the cast from Boys from County Hell who fight a running battle with the Vampire King

Derry Girls star Louisa Harland is starring in a new vampire flick with plenty of bite — filmed in Northern Ireland.

The Dublin-born actress — oddball Orla McCool in the hit Channel 4 sitcom — got her teeth into horror comedy Boys From County Hell.

The movie is set to be released this summer and is based on the legend of Abhartach, dubbed the ‘Vampire King’ in Irish folklore.

Louisa (28) said: “We were all definitely jetlagged when we finished. We’d be covered in blood, sitting in the hotel bar with our pizzas from across the road and our pints, but it was also five or six in the morning.

“It was such a strange routine, but so much craic. We just had the best time.

“I think the tone felt very natural. The humour is often just there amongst the Irish. We never really lose our ability to laugh, that’s one of our powers.

“I love horror films that have the humour element where it’s not taking the p*** but laughing about how dire the situation is.”

Louisa Harland as Orla in Derry Girls

Louisa also joked that she doesn’t think her Derry Girls character and her misfit pals would be any match for vampires.

She laughed: “It would be an absolute disaster. Orla’s fearless, so she’d be enjoying every second of it, but I don’t know if she’d have the heart to stab one of them in the chest with a surveying pole. Michelle would definitely succeed more.”

Boys From County Hell is the latest release from director Chris Baugh and producer Brendan Mullin — also co-writers of the film — and their Belfast-based company Six Mile Hill Productions, set up in 2012.

Approaching their 10-year anniversary, their goal is to put a Northern Irish spin on genre movies, such as their 2017 revenge thriller Bad Day For The Cut.

Chris explained: “We’re interested in doing things that feel authentic to Northern Ireland that actually feel real to us in terms of the people here, the character and the sense of humour, but to do it in a way infused with genre that will hopefully be universal because of that.”

While the movie uses the story of Abhartach as a theme, the plot centres on the vampire’s burial site being disturbed during the construction of a bypass.

FAMILIAR FACES: Louisa (far left) with Nicola Coughlan; Saoirse Monica-Jackson; Dylan Llewellyn and Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee

The upshot from the destruction is that the beast is unleashed upon a local town — but he cannot be killed by traditional methods such as a stake through the heart.

Not only that, but he can create a mob of bloodthirsty fellow vampires not by biting them, but by other means.

Chris told Total Film: “That he’s so powerful that he doesn’t need to bite necks, he just has to be near you and that would draw blood out of you, seemed like a terrifying idea. “And the idea of stone being able to carry vampiric infection was something I heard in an old Irish ghost story. I just thought that was a really cool way to see people get infected.”

Caught up in the romp are estranged father and son Francie (Nigel O’Neill) and Eugene (Peaky Blinders’ Jack Rowan), while Louisa plays friend Claire who is in a relationship with William (Hawkeye’s Fra Fee).

Chris added: “They’re working class, they’re road workers, they’re just trying to make a few pounds.

“And they treat killing vampires the same way that they treat digging holes or having to do overtime.

“There’s a level of annoyance with it, almost.”