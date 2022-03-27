Derry Girls star’s Spider-Man Christmas thwarted by Covid

McSweeney’s reunion with A-lister Garfield derailed by diagnosis

Derry Girls’ Siobhan McSweeney has told how Covid scuppered her plans to spend last Christmas and new year with Spider-Man.

The actress, who plays no-nonsense nun Sister Michael in the hit sitcom, became friends with actor Andrew Garfield when they studied acting at the same London college, the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Los Angeles-born Garfield reprised his superhero role in Spider-Man: No Way Home and has been nominated for a best actor Oscar for his performance in Tick, Tick... Boom.

McSweeney said that instead of spending the festive holidays with the mega-star, she tested positive after arriving in the States and they had to wave at each other from neighbouring houses as she isolated.

The 42-year-old added: “Myself and Andy, we were supposed to be spending Christmas together this past year.

“I got off the plane to LA and tested positive for Covid.

“So, I was in the house beside him, waving every morning and going, ‘Hi, this is fun. This is a nice Christmas we’re spending together’.

“As soon as I tested clear, I had to fly back to finish filming and he was on the road promoting Tick, Tick... Boom.”

Cork-born McSweeney has never been busier after her breakthrough role in Derry Girls. She hosted The Great Pottery Throw Down and is currently starring alongside Ballycastle’s Conleth Hill in the ITV drama Holding, based on a novel of the same name by chatshow king Graham Norton.

Her next big role also has Northern Ireland links. The new eight-part Disney Plus comedy series Extraordinary co-stars Mairead Tyers, from Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, and was penned by a local writer.

Siobhan explained: “So, the reason why I had to go from my quarantine room in LA to get back on the flight and come back here after Christmas, after spending a really rubbish Christmas waving at my friends, was because I needed to finish off filming Extraordinary.

“It’s a new comedy written by Emma Moran, who’s this fantastic writer, again from Northern Ireland. It’s set in a contemporary London, but sort of like a parallel London.

“So, in this world, when you hit 18 you develop a superpower, and basically the storyline is that out of my two daughters, my elder daughter, her power hasn’t come in.

“She’s like in her 20s and she’s feeling like she’s lagging behind and all her friends have these superpowers, so it’s a great way to sort of explore that idea of feeling c**p in your 20s and feeling like everybody’s got their stuff sorted and you don’t and you’re a bit rubbish. It’s also incredibly funny.

“When I heard it was Disney, I thought it might be a kids’ comedy, but when I got sent the script I soon realised [it wasn’t a] kids’ comedy.

“But it is, without a shadow of a doubt, the best comic scripts I have read since ‘Big M’, as I call her — Sister Michael in Derry Girls.”

- Sister Michael will return to screens when the third and final series of Derry Girls airs on Channel 4 next month