Derry model Joanna Cooper’s Kardashian-rivalling intimates collection already selling out online

The former Miss Universe Ireland, from Derry, said the pandemic and lockdowns had convinced her to take the plunge and create a line of intimates.

Joanna, whose partner is Irish rugby star Conor Murray, only launched Coops the Label last week, but some items have already sold out online.

Joanna models her new collection

The collection includes versatile, flattering and figure-hugging thongs, shorts, cami tops and plunge tops, made from high-quality fabric.

Joanna’s brand and Kim K’s Skims range share a comfortable yet sexy feel, but the local model’s products are aimed at customers a bit closer to home.

“I have always loved intimates and have come across many brands internationally over the years,” she said.

“I didn’t think there was anything similar on the Irish market.

“I really thought comfortable, sexy pieces that were accessible and affordable were something that Irish women would respond really well to.”

BRAND BUILDING: Joanna models items from her range

Joanna told Sunday Life the idea had been in the pipeline for some time.

“It took a lot of work to bring it to market. If I’m being honest, before the pandemic, I just didn’t have the time to stop and work on it,” she explained.

“I felt like I was running the entire time between Ireland and the UK, but when Covid hit, we were all forced to stop in our tracks.

“That was when I had the time to work on this brand, which has been a dream of mine for the longest time.”

Joanna is currently based in Limerick, where she shares a home with scrum-half Conor and their dog Kevin.

Joanna with rugby star boyfriend Conor Murray and dog Kevin

The couple moved in together at the beginning of lockdown after Joanna left her apartment in London when work began to dry up as Covid-19 restrictions kicked in.

The Irish model, who works predominantly with Asos, announced her brand on social media in March, telling her followers she had been working hard to bring it to life.

It was originally due to launch in May but was delayed a number of times.

Joanna models her new collection

Instead of getting annoyed, however, the hold-ups pushed Joanna even harder to keep going and make her dream a reality.

“I don’t think a lot of people know the work that goes on behind the scenes with fashion manufacturing, packaging manufacturing, website design and photoshoots,” she said.

“Every time we organised something to get to the next stage, things were delayed or paused with very little notice due to Covid, but we had to be reactive when restrictions changed.

“It was challenging, but we got there in the end and I’m so happy with how the brand has turned out. If anything, (all the delays) just pushed me harder.

“I think a lot of businesses or new start-ups face the same difficulties during this time. Although it was stressful, I believe I learnt so much from it.”

Joanna models her new collection

While Joanna hasn’t modelled much in the past 18 months because of the pandemic, she jumped at the chance to do so for her brand’s website.

She’s not resting on her laurels either and has big plans for the future of the company.

“Going forward, (we want) to diversify the brand as much as possible, but for the first collection, I wanted to shoot it myself,” she said.

“Most of my energy will be focused on Coops the Label now and expanding the brand.

“We have huge plans to expand the range to include more styles and more colours and sizes.”

All items can be mixed and matched to individual preferences, with prices ranging from €12 (£10.20) to €40 (£34). All products are available in sizes XS to XXL.

To find out more about Coops the Label and buy items from the range, visit coopsthelabel.com or search for the @coopsthelabel handle on Instagram