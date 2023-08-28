Derry mum taking on best of the best as World Sheepdog Trials land in NI for first time

A young mum who won her first sheepdog trial aged 10 is hoping to clinch the biggest prize of them all next month.

Shannon Conn (21), from Limavady, is one of four local dog handlers competing in the World Sheepdog Trials, which are being staged in Northern Ireland for the first time next month.

Branded “the Olympics of the sheepdog world”, more than 30,000 people are expected to flock to the Gill Hall Estate in Dromore for the four-day contest.

Shannon with partner Kieran, son Logan and Yellowhill Chip

Shannon, already an international champion as a young handler and a past winner of the BBC’s One Man and His Dog show, will be one of 240 people competing for the title.

“Anything can happen. You need some luck on the day. The sheep need to be willing to work, the dog needs to be in form and I need to be in form,’’ she said.

“It’s very exciting just to be able to see the best in the world, the handlers and the different dogs. Hopefully I’ll bring a prize home.”

Shannon, who is mum to 18-month-old Logan and is expecting a second child in February, lives with partner Kieran Moore (22) on her family farm.

Baby Logan

She proved a natural when her father Loughlin, a skilled sheep dog trainer, starting teaching her the tricks of the trade when she was 10.

Just before her 11th birthday she took part in the Shilnavogie Amateur Sheep Dog Trials in Glenarm, walking away with the prize for best lady competitor.

Since then, she has proved an almost unstoppable force, winning One Man and His Dog in 2015 when she was 13 and being named the runner-up in the International Sheepdog Trials as a young handler in Scotland in the same year.

Last year she and her beloved dog Yellowhill Chip were ranked among the top 15 in the UK, allowing them to compete at the highest level.

Shannon and Yellowhill Chip

Read more Northern Ireland’s Weekend

Shannon is believed to be the first woman from Ireland and the youngest in the UK to qualify at this level.

While she works as a manager on the family’s glamping site, sheepdog training is her passion.

“I was leading my section in the Nursery Championships, the biggest event in Ireland for young dogs, and the final was on the day I was due to give birth to Logan,’’ she said.

“I had to hand it over to my father when Logan came along the night before. He stepped in and won it.

“I’m due to compete in the same competition next February, and the final is also on my due date.

“Two weeks after Logan was born I took part in the Four Nations Nursery Final and won it.”

Shannon Conn and Yellowhill Chip after winning a competition

Taking part and winning competitions is just the icing on the cake — the bond she has with her beloved border collie comes first.

“The thing I’m passionate about most is that my dog is my best friend. He lies about the house all day with me and my wee boy and then in the evenings we go out and train,’’ Shannon said.

“The bond I have with him is what keeps me going. If I win it’s a bonus.”

While the connection between dog and human is mesmerising to watch, it is a skill not everyone can be taught.

“You can teach it to a certain extent, but that will only go so far. You have to be a natural with the dogs and very patient,” Shannon said.

“Dogs are a bit like humans in that they have different abilities too. Not all dogs will have supreme abilities.”

Yellowhill Chip herding sheep

Among the other locals taking part in next month’s competition is Dean McAuley, Chris McNaughton and Eamonn McAuley from Antrim, and Peter Og Morgan from Co Down.

It is a testament to the global appeal of the World Sheepdog Trials that spectators from all corners of the world are expected to attend the event, which runs from September 13 to 16.

World Trial Committee chairman John McCullough said: “We are honoured to showcase the exceptional talent and dedication of sheepdogs and their handlers on the global stage.

“With competitors hailing from diverse countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Canada, and Finland, this event exemplifies the universal appeal of sheepdog trials.”

Shannon on the family farm

Gill Hall Estate owner Bill Porter added: “We’re hopeful that the ripple effect of the four-day event will extend well beyond the World Sheepdog Trials, benefiting local businesses and accommodation providers across the week and showcasing the incredible sights of Northern Ireland to visitors from across the globe.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.worldsheepdogtrials.org