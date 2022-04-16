‘Despicable’ Jimmy Savile made my skin crawl, says UTV legend Gerry Kelly

Broadcaster’s female producer was terrified of being left alone with ‘absolutely revolting’ pervert

The depraved BBC broadcaster is the subject of a new Netflix documentary, Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, which contains details of his life as one of the UK’s most prolific sex offenders.

The production, which has been one of the most popular Netflix shows in recent weeks, also features an interview conducted for UTV by Mr Kelly with Savile at his Leeds home in 2008.

Gerry (73) told Sunday Life: “We went over to his penthouse apartment in Leeds and had an hour or so with him.

“I was obviously very aware of the rumours that were floating around.

“There were rumours about paedophilia and stuff like that, but nobody was coming out with it directly, so you couldn’t say it straight to his face.

“I felt I couldn’t leave without at least bringing the subject up, so I asked him if he was aware of the rumours and he just deflected the whole thing.

Read more Depraved monsters like Jimmy Savile take sick pleasure from hiding in plain sight

“He made a joke out of it and brushed it off. He was an instantly dislikable human being and that’s not hindsight — that’s how we felt on the day.”

Mr Kelly, now a presenter on BBC Radio Ulster, also told how his female producer was scared of being left alone with the pervert.

“I had interviewed Savile on the Kelly show a couple of times down the line but had never actually met him prior to that,” he said.

“It was usually in relation to charity things and nothing sinister, but later I did a series called Gerry Meets where we did one-to-one interviews with people where they tell you about their lives. We decided to do him.

“My producer at the time was a woman. He had a lift that went straight up to his apartment and she said to me, ‘Do not let me be in that lift on my own with him at any stage during the day’. It was obvious there was something creepy and crawly about him then. He was sleazy, he was 80 and there he was in the shell suit open to the waist, showing the white hair on his chest, fake tan and medallions, with the cigar in the mouth.

“He was quite revolting, absolutely revolting. None of the crew liked him and we talked about what a despicable man he was. With hindsight, how right we were.”

Following his death in 2011, the Metropolitan Police received more than 450 abuse complaints about Savile. The force later concluded he was a predatory sex offender and likely one of the worst in the history of the UK.

Mr Kelly said others must have known of his crimes.

He added: “I couldn’t confront him with anything definite because I had nothing definite, but what it left me with was the uneasy feeling that if I had heard about these things in Belfast, those who worked closely with him must have known about them too.

“There must have been a huge cover-up somewhere because the rumours were rife back then and yet on and on he went.

“It’s shocking he got away with it for so long and so publicly. People must have known, but he knew lots of powerful people and perhaps they were frightened to rock the boat.

“The problem was he was the golden goose who was laying all the golden eggs and raising millions for charity.

“He was hiding in plain sight without a doubt. Some of the things he said over the years, and even some of the things he said to me in the original programme, when you look back, it’s shocking to think of what he actually meant.

“It’s almost as if we should have known and he was taunting us. He used to say he hated children and would eat them for breakfast and things like that.

“He dismissed the [paedophile] rumours as a joke. When I asked him about emails containing some of the rumours, he said, ‘I don’t do emails. I wouldn’t know how to do an email. I don’t do Facebook or any of these things. What do you say to that?’ That’s as far as we could take it.”