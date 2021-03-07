Diabetic Duo: Co Down students who found fame on TikTok approached by BBC over new food series

Best pals now ambassadors for blood sugar discs

Best friends Ellen Watson and Beth McDaniel, from Banbridge, are smashing the stigma of Type 1 diabetes.

Diabetic Duo - Best friends L-R Ellen Watson (20) and Beth McDaniel (21) from Co Down who took the world by storm this time last year with the launch of their first video as the Diabetic Duo. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Two university students who became an overnight TikTok sensation as poster girls for diabetes have set their sights on becoming TV stars.

Best friends Ellen Watson (20) and Beth McDaniel (21) took the world by storm this time last year with the launch of their first video as the Diabetic Duo.

Within just a few hours, more than 500,000 people had viewed the short clip of the two Co Down pals dancing around in their student living room openly showing blood sugar monitors.

The viral video has now been viewed more than 800,000 times.

Despite the pandemic, the Banbridge girls, who both have Type 1 diabetes, have continued to shine a light on their condition by posting their videos every week to 22,000 devoted followers.

They have also been in high demand for radio and TV appearances, including the BBC's The One Show and signed a deal with Dexcom, the company that produces the hi-tech glucose monitor which the girls display in their videos.

Now an approach by BBC Three to take part in a new TV series being filmed in Northern Ireland in the spring has given the duo a real boost.

A delighted Ellen says: "It all blew up after we posted our first video and it has been crazy, we can't believe it.

"We are so excited to be approached by BBC Three which is considering us as taste testers for a new programme on takeaway food in Northern Ireland.

Diabetic Duo Ellen Watson (Black) and Beth McDaniel on January 30th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

"To get that would just be amazing as we both would love a career on TV, who knows we could be the new Ant and Dec."

The girls, who are both studying for marketing degrees, were able to continue to post videos during the pandemic by choosing to be in each other's bubble.

Their motivation remains the same - they want to de-stigmatise diabetes and make it more acceptable among young people.

Ellen has lived with diabetes since the age of six and has been an invaluable support to Beth since she was diagnosed in 2019. Both girls have Type 1 Diabetes which is a chronic condition triggered by a gene which they inherited. It is different from Type 2 which is associated with lifestyle, in particular being overweight.

The girls say that a general lack of understanding of the difference between the two is a huge reason why they believe there is a stigma to living with diabetes.

They have been breaking down barriers by recording videos showing them openly injecting insulin (left) and proudly wearing their sugar monitoring discs on their arms during nights out.

Now thanks to their success they no longer have to pay to use the hi-tech FreeStyle Libre of which they both are now associated.

The disc is a tiny arm scanner which is linked to a phone app and monitors blood sugars automatically, doing away with the need for pin prick tests.

Ellen says: "It would probably cost £139 a month for the monitor but Dexcom provide it free to us in exchange for us doing two videos every month which as students is just amazing.

"It is a fantastic device as it does all the work and you don't have to keep scanning and monitoring your glucose. If levels decrease, even when you are sleeping, the device sets off an alarm to warn you."

The device is worn on the skin and most people try to hide it under clothing but Ellen and Beth have made it cool to have it on display.

They have been inundated with messages from young people and children around the globe congratulating them on making it more acceptable to live with diabetes. Throughout the pandemic the girls have continued to make their videos fun and informative.

Ellen adds: "We are enjoying everything. We love making the videos and spreading awareness.

"It was also an honour to be approached by Diabetes Northern Ireland to take part in their campaign for World Diabetes Day along with people like Alexander Burke. To be in the company of people like her is such a great opportunity. We are just taking it as it comes and we love being in front of the camera."