Diner at top Belfast restaurant 'found live beetle' in meal

A council inspector called to AM:PM on Upper Arthur Street after the customer alerted staff to the insect in their meal last October - and found more beetles in the kitchen.

During his visit three days after the incident, he found a number of live beetles under upturned trays where raw vegetables were stored in the kitchen area.

The details were revealed in a Freedom of Information request by Sunday Life to the city council's City and Neighbourhood Services Department.

It revealed that during a follow up inspection in November "nothing had been done with regard to the issue" and they found beetles in two other locations in the kitchen.

The inspector also found a "significant number of adult and larvae under a wall coving piece that had become detached from the wall".

However, after this visit significant cleaning was carried out and in a further visit "no evidence of an ongoing infestation" was found.

The inspection resulted in the restaurant being given a two out of five on the food hygiene rating system, commonly known as Scores on the Doors.

In a letter sent to the restaurant the council told the owners they should "review your procedures to ensure you are more proactive in responding to such complaints".

It added: "Some simple checks after you were initially made aware that you may have had a problem (when the complainant first made the complaint) could have averted much of this issue."

The explanation for downgrading its rating stated the "fact you were made aware of a complaint on October 26 and again at my visit on October 29 yet did not react to the issue until my further visit on November 4 affects your rating under 'Confidence in Management'."

The rating of two out of five means "improvement is necessary" with food hygiene rated as "good" but structural compliance deemed to be "poor" with "some" confidence in management.

Eamon McCusker, manager of AM:PM, told Sunday Life: "It was an anomaly which was addressed when it came to our attention.

"We have requested a rescore and we are confident we will get a five."

The restaurant was established in 2002 and bills itself and having an "intimate, unique cutting edge ambiance" and is "known for its combination of unique, original, incomparable, quirky décor, ambiance and cuisine". On its website it is described as having "exceptional service, sumptuous food".