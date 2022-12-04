Dipping for Dad: Loving son completes 365 days of ice swimming in memory of his father

The family of the late Tom Gilgunn support Peter at the riverbank

The Dunmurry Dippers take to the Colin River after raising more than £1,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity

A loving son has told of his joy after completing 365 consecutive days of ice swimming in memory of his father, who died from a rare form of aggressive brain cancer.

Peter Gilgunn’s dad Tom was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain tumour, at the age of 71 last November and died a short time later, sending the family into shock.

His son Peter (44), from Dunmurry, west Belfast, plunged himself into cold-water swimming as a coping mechanism for grief, which morphed into a daily tribute to his dad.

On Saturday, along with up to 30 of his pals who form the Dunmurry Dippers, Peter completed his 365th straight day of cold-water swimming.

“I used dipping as a bit of a way to clear my head and deal with it after the initial diagnosis,” he told Sunday Life.

“It was over the following couple of weeks that I realised, ‘He’s going to go’.

“I had been dipping on and off for about a year before my dad was diagnosed, and when it happened I was in total shock. We all were.

“I thought it would be brilliant if I went dipping every day and did it in his memory as I knew his passing was in the post.

“Also, I wanted to help raise awareness about the illness and raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity, which helps support people like my dad.”

Around 30 brave souls, along with dozens of well-wishers, joined Peter on the banks of the Colin River on Saturday morning to plunge into the icy depths and mark his bracing achievement.

Peter, a dad-of-two who works as an account director for BT, said: “It was really good. There was a slightly bigger turnout than I was expecting, although I’m not too surprised because we have been getting noticed online recently.

“Everybody was pumped up, high-fiving and loving life. It’s phenomenal for your mental health because when you’re in such cold water you can be nowhere else except in that exact moment. It’s enforced mindfulness.”

Peter’s much-loved father Tom was a “highly intelligent” man who worked as a senior civil servant in the Department of Finance.

Peter expects to raise more than £3,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity once all the donations have rolled, and believes his father would take pride in what he has done.

“I began grieving. It was useful for me. It became somewhere for me to go and [offered] a bit of a release,” he said.

“I didn’t tell dad about it because I wanted to focus on us spending time together, and the medical interventions had an effect on his mental capacity.

“I wanted to just enjoy the chats and moments with him while he was lucid because I knew there was only one outcome coming in a short time.

“I’m sure he would have thought this was a great thing to do and something to be proud of. I’m sure he would have thought it was a worthwhile thing to do.”