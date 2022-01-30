Disability rights campaigner Devlin backs ‘hero’ Dinklage in Disney row

Little people sick of hurtful stereotypes that reduce them to comic relief, says Dermot

The actor, who played Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, described the live-action reboot as a “backwards story of seven dwarfs living in a cave” and said Disney should rethink it.

The animation giant released a statement last week saying it was going to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film”.

Mr Devlin, from Tyrone, echoed the actor’s comments and called for better portrayals of little people.

The 42-year-old, who was born with a growth-limiting condition, said: “The film has been redesigned as more inclusive by having Snow White played by Latino actor Rachel Zegler. They’ve been quite proud of promoting that and it’s great to see.

“However, they are still relying on old tropes about the dwarfs living in caves and doing monkey work, so while they’ve been quite inclusive with Snow White, when it comes to people like myself with a disability, they’re relying on these harmful stereotypes.

“I was pleased to see Peter criticise Disney. He’s an absolute hero of mine who has had leading roles, even playing the romantic lead in his latest movie, Cyrano.

“For someone like him to have that kind of representation is very important for people like myself, but I’m also glad he is outspoken about issues like this.

“To have a Latina actor playing Snow White is important representation for Latino people. I don’t want to detract from that, but it’s very disappointing to see Disney going down this path.

“I would have no problem with small people being in it, but they have to be proper characters with their own lives and back-stories rather than just cave-dwelling creatures.

“We need to have characters with lives and agency rather than just being there as a trope and relief for Snow White. We need to be portrayed as people, not just dwarfs.”

Speaking to comedian Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Dinklage called on Disney to think again.

He said: “I was a little taken aback that they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White but are still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

“Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.

“You’re progressive in one way, but you’re making that backward story. They were so proud of that [the casting of Snow White]. All love and respect to the actress and the people who thought they were doing the right thing, but I’m just like, ‘What are you doing?’”

The actor, who has been tipped for an Oscar for his performance in Cyrano, has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia. He previously criticised the portrayal of little people in the media, taking aim at “bad writing [designed to make dwarfism] a dominant character trait”.

Mr Devlin said such portrayals were “important because [they have] a real-world impact for people like me — we’re just seen as the comic relief”.

“For example, in the film Happy Gilmore, which I enjoy, there’s a scene where Happy is having a dream about a dwarf on a unicycle which is upsetting,” he added.

“They use a small person to illustrate that you don’t see people like me in real life. It reduces people like me to figures of fun or mythical creatures.

“Disney said they weren’t going to reinforce stereotypes, but for me and people I’ve been talking to, it seemed like a very last-minute decision [that was made] because of what Peter has said.

“They said they had discussed it with the dwarfism community. What even is that? If they had named organisations, I would have understood, but to just say ‘the dwarfism community’ doesn’t make sense.”

Disney insisted the remake would take a “different approach” to the original.