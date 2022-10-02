Disappeared chief fears another false dawn in search for last Moors victim

Family of boy deserve relief, says ex-detective as hunt for remains resumes

A new search on the Moors earlier this week

A top investigator who worked to locate the Disappeared and the Moors victims is not surprised a fresh search for a boy Ian Brady and Myra Hindley murdered almost six decades ago has so far found nothing.

Specialist police officers are still on Saddleworth Moor excavating the site to make sure they haven’t missed anything.

Keith’s brother Alan had already voiced his scepticism that his sibling’s remains were there.

And now the ex-detective who spent years trying to find the schoolboy has spoken out about what may turn out to be the latest false hope.

“It’s disappointing. It’s marching them (family) up to the top of the hill and marching them down again,’’ said Geoff Knupfer.

“Keith’s mum Winnie died 10 years ago now, but she was beside herself with it, the whole family are. We spent a lot of time with her over the period of the inquiry. We were involved in it from morning, noon and night, lived, ate and slept it.

“The family deserve relief, some closure after all this time.”

This new examination was sparked by a tip-off from an author examining Keith’s murder who was carrying out his own search on the Moors.

He alerted police to what he believed was the discovery of potential human remains — a human jaw bone. Police have now been quick to rule that out.

“We have not found any identifiable human remains but our work to excavate the site is continuing,’’ said a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police.

“Conditions are difficult and it may take us some time to fully complete the excavation but we are committed to ensuring this is undertaken in the most thorough way possible.”

This is a case Geoff Knupfer knows back to front.

He interviewed Hindley and Brady when he was a young cop — and even went with them to Saddleworth TWICE in search of the children they had yet to give up.

The body of teenager Pauline Reade was recovered, but that of 12-year-old Keith Bennett wasn’t.

The ex-detective had no idea about the latest drama unfolding back on the Moors until he was contacted by Sunday Life.

That was on Friday night. He was gobsmacked by the development and, given his extensive knowledge and dealings with these two sadistic killers, he had his doubts.

“After looking at the location, it isn’t where we were searching for Keith Bennett. It is some distance away, so I didn’t really know what to make of that,’’ said Mr Knupfer.

“The guy who found it said it’s near other graves which is correct. There were three graves in that area and this is not far away from that.”

Even though Brady and Hindley are now dead with their crimes carried out more than half a century ago, they are still among the most notorious serial killers in the UK.

In the space of just two years, they abducted, tortured, and killed five children, secretly burying them on the Moors.

Detective Knupfer and his colleagues managed to get confessions out of both and get them to return to the scene of their sick crimes.

Hindley’s co-operation back then was largely driven by a desire to get early release, but like Brady, she would die behind bars.

“Brady was always difficult and suffering from a very serious mental disorder. Hindley wasn’t. She made a very comprehensive confession,’’ recalled Mr Knupfer.

“So it seems hard to imagine she would tell the truth about one (grave) and not the other. It doesn’t make any sense.

“If it (new location) was in close proximity to where we searched I would have said, yes, there is no doubt it is Keith Bennett.” Mr Knupfer now helps families here whose loved ones were “disappeared” during the Troubles, mostly by the IRA.

While the nature of the murders are very different, he accepted there are similarities.

“With the commission’s cases it is a humanitarian process.

“The objective, to recover, repatriate, no questions asked. So there is a fundamental difference (with the Moors) in that respect.

“Recovering a missing person’s remains and returning it to the family, is absolutely identical.

“The grief is the same. The wish to have the remains returned for Christian burial, is the same.”