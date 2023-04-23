Disgraced ex-DUP man Walker slated council colleague over drunken grope

Creep slapped on sex offenders’ register, years after slating former council colleague Clarke over groping shame

Former DUP councillor William 'Billy' Walker pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to sexually communicate with a child

Paedophile politician William ‘Billy’ Walker demanded a council colleague resign from his post after he was at the centre of a sex assault investigation.

The ex-DUP councillor led public calls for Patrick Clarke — who was convicted of drunkenly groping a woman — to quit Newry, Mourne and Down Council.

But two-faced Walker did not apply the same standards to himself when he was arrested by police having been caught up in a paedophile hunter sting last year.

The disgraced 60-year-old clung onto his publicly-paid role at Newry, Mourne and Down Council for six months until October 2022 when he was forced to step down for not showing up at its meetings.

Walker — who pleaded guilty last Monday to a charge of attempting to sexually communicate with a child — raked in thousands of publicly-paid wages despite his non-appearance.

Patrick Clarke

This is exactly what he criticised Clarke for in 2015 when the independent councillor was fined and put on probation for sexually assaulting a woman in a Newcastle hotel.

A hypocritical Walker raged: “Paddy Clarke sent me a text saying, ‘Happy days, they’ve dropped the sex charges’. But it was a blatant lie and two weeks later he was in court.

“That’s when I lost all faith in him as I had given him the benefit of the doubt.

“It’s a total embarrassment and I’m getting grief from the public who want to know why Clarke is still on the council.”

Self-confessed sex predator Walker also claimed female council staff told him they would be “uncomfortable” working with Clarke, who is no longer involved in elected politics.

Former DUP councillor William 'Billy' Walker

When the former DUP councillor was charged with trying to sexually communicate with a child, a furious Clarke contacted Sunday Life to complain about his old council colleague.

He branded Walker a charlatan for demanding his resignation while, when faced with a police investigation of his own, he clung to power.

After being charged with sexual offences against children, a disgraced Walker moved from Killyleagh, Co Down, to Blackpool.

Although admitting one charge of attempting to sexually communicate with a child in February 2022, he denied a second charge relating to an alleged offence that took place the same month.

Judge Geoffrey Miller placed Walker on the sex offenders’ register, telling him that he is yet to decide for how long. The pervert was freed on bail and ordered to come back to court on May 3 for review.

After he was charged Walker was booted out of the DUP and he resigned as a case worker for the party’s Strangford MP Jim Shannon.

He has laid low since his arrest and has only been seen in public when he was pictured drinking in a Glasgow pub last May watching Rangers lose the Europa League final to Eintracht Frankfurt.