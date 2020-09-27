Dissident protest at Maghaberry jail: New IRA boss Thomas Mellon among crowd of supporters

NEW IRA boss Thomas Ashe Mellon was among a 200-strong crowd at a protest outside Maghaberry Prison yesterday afternoon in support of dissident republican prisoners on hunger strike.

The Derry dissident watched as fireworks were set off outside the Co Antrim jail and thrown over the fence and into the prison compound amid a heavy police presence.

The protest took place ahead of a planned 24-hour demonstration in solidarity with the hunger strikers. Ten of them are currently behind bars facing charges over an MI5 sting against the alleged New IRA leadership which involved an alleged agent, Dennis McFadden. Several of those are members of Saoradh, the terror gang's political wing.

The hunger strike was initiated 11 days ago in support of Palestinian doctor Dr Issam Bassalat (62), who has been charged over alleged links to the New IRA as a result of the bugging operation. Dr Bassalat was placed in Foyle House for a fortnight on his return from hospital due to Covid restrictions.

The prisoners have demanded that Dr Bassalat, who is also on hunger strike, be moved to Roe House in the jail.

Addressing the crowd yesterday, Saoradh's Stephen Murney quoted convicted car bomber Sean McVeigh and praised his dissident republican "friends" within the prison walls.

"The least I can do is be strong for them and highlight the injustices inside these walls. To quote Sean McVeigh, we can endure because we are right," he said.

Thomas Mellon, centre and Alan Lundy, right

"This jail is controlled and run by MI5. They direct and run policy and were the architects of the vindictive isolation policy within Maghaberry.

"It is not too late for the occupier to show common sense and move Dr Issam back to Roe House, but they chose not too. They have chosen the path of conflict."

Female prisoners in Hydebank say they have been refusing food since Wednesday.

Sunday Life revealed that a wing at the jail built for just three dissident republicans will cost the taxpayer £355,000 a year to run.

Around 200 republicans gathered at Maghaberry Prison

The unit housing Christine Connor, Mandy Duffy and Sharon Jordan cost £482,000 to build. Duffy and Jordan are facing charges of directing terrorism following the MI5 operation.

Yesterday the Belfast Telegraph reported allegations that the dissident inmates have been making use of a communal tuck shop and making their own food despite claiming to be on hunger strike. The Irish Republican Prisoners' Welfare Association angrily denied the claims.