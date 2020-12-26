Dissident republican terror suspect Darren Gleeson refused bail

Police object to an alleged dissident republican on terror charges being freed to a Lisburn guesthouse amid concerns he would associate with criminals, a court has heard.

During a bail application by Darren Gleeson at Newry Magistrates Court, a detective said police were aware that a resident at the guesthouse "has an extensive record... and is known to associate with a number of dissident republicans".

Defence solicitor Mark Austin said that the 38-year-old is "in jail associating with criminals" right now, labelling the police objections as "not sustainable".

He said that despite being granted bail by the High Court, "we are encountering brick wall after brick wall".

"There are not sustainable objections. We are concerned that the police will say anything to keep him in," said the lawyer.

Gleeson, from Cable Street in Londonderry, is on remand facing a total of eight terror charges going back to between August and November 2014.

He faces charges of IRA membership, conspiring to possess explosives and firearms with intent to endanger life, preparing terrorist acts, receiving terrorist training and possessing documents or records which would be useful to anyone planning a terrorist incident.

The charges arose from a covert MI5 surveillance operation at a house in Newry. Last month seven other men arrested during the same operation were handed jail sentences totalling 33 years.

In court on Wednesday a detective said the bail address proposed by Gleeson was not suitable as police were "regularly in attendance" at the guesthouse due to reports of antisocial behaviour and other "types of calls".

"Police would be concerned about the transient nature of the people residing there because we would have no idea of who would be living there at any one time," explained the officer, who also named an individual she had particular concerns about.

"He has an extensive record of 73 convictions and is known to associate with a number of dissident republicans," she said.

Mr Austin submitted that with "all of his family connections in the South, the only addresses which will ever be made available" will be hostels and the like.

He argued that with a £5,000 surety already lodged with the court, Gleeson's mum "is bending over backwards" and doing all she can to help her son get bail.

Refusing to free Gleeson to the Lisburn address, District Judge Eamon King said the "other way to move the case on" was for him to ask the Public Prosecution Service to fix a date for a preliminary inquiry.

He adjourned the case to January 20 and directed the prosecution "to fix this case for a preliminary inquiry on the basis that all witnesses are objected to".