Dissidents’ guessing game over PSNI data breach could put even more lives in danger

A woman is in fear of an ‘imminent attack’ after being wrongly identified

Placard in Dungiven which has now been taken down

The PSNI data breach could put even more people at risk from desperate dissidents than the thousands of police and civilians already exposed.

That fear has grown after a woman was wrongly identified by the terror thugs as a serving police officer on a large placard hung from a fence in Dungiven just days ago.

Three names and addresses were plastered on the poster and put on display at a bus stop on Chapel Road in the town on Thursday.

One is a former officer, another is an experienced officer, and the third is the woman completely unconnected to the organisation.

She has now spoken out about fears of being attacked, saying: “I live in a small rural village and everyone in the area who has seen the poster thinks that is referring to me, although everyone would know that I am not a police officer.

“I can categorically clarify that I am not a serving police officer and I have never been employed by the police in any capacity.

“This is just plain wrong and I am outraged that I have now potentially been a target for an imminent attack on my life.”

Leaked data on wall in West Belfast

Sunday Life can reveal dissidents are playing guesswork with names on the breach list.

Sources have told us the woman has the same surname as an officer on the mistakenly released PSNI document which gave details of the force’s 10,000-strong workforce.

It is now in the hands of dissidents and criminal gangs.

Initials, surnames, positions and stations where officers and civilians work were listed.

In the aftermath of the leak, part of the document was posted on a wall facing the Sinn Office on the Fall’s Road in west Belfast alongside a picture of senior republican and Policing Board member Gerry Kelly.

“We’re confident no one wants to have their hands on [the document] now because it is toxic to them,” said a security source.

“They are actively trying to get rid of it. They probably are trying to make the most out of it from their end [and] make use of what information they think they have.”

Two men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection to an investigation into criminality linked to the PSNI data breach.

The men, aged 21 and 22 were arrested on Saturday following a search in the Portadown area.

So far one person has been charged in connection with the biggest data breach in policing history here.

Convicted bomber Christopher Paul O’Kane (50), from Main Street in Feeny, has been charged with possessing documents or records likely to be useful to terrorists.

In Dungiven the New IRA are in the frame for what police have said was an blatant act of intimidation.

Christopher O’Kane

Sunday Life understands another splinter group not completely ruled out is Arm na Poblachta.

In March, after the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, it issued a chilling threat to anyone related to PSNI officers, saying they were now “legitimate targets”.

“How distinct those two groups are is probably difficult to tell — either group is probably trying to maximise their own legitimacy on the back of fears following the breach of data,” said a security source.

Sinn Fein councillor Sean McGlinchey said: “They [dissidents] are trying to work out who is on the list and are putting more lives at risk.

“It’s a psychological war. They have been given a massive platform with this leak.”

The former IRA man, who spent 18 years in jail for his part in a car bomb attack which killed six people in Coleraine in 1973, added: “We are in crisis stage. We have to make sure these people don’t undermine the policing system.”