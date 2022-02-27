Doctor’s flying high after transplants

New mum’s emergency air ambulance to Newcastle for treatment

A young doctor from Belfast has been given a life-changing double lung transplant after being flown to Newcastle on a fixed-wing air ambulance.

Catherine McCarroll, a newly qualified junior doctor at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, underwent an eight-hour operation that gave her a new lease of life.

The 30-year-old, her husband Andi and their four-month-old daughter Eve were flown on Woodgate Aviation’s specially equipped Beechcraft air ambulance from the company’s hangar at Belfast International Airport.

After numerous tests, the young mum was diagnosed with interstitial lung disease. Her condition was stabilised with treatment, but that did not last long.

Catherine told Sunday Life: “After the birth of my daughter, we travelled on Woodgate’s air ambulance to the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle for specialist care.

“The dedicated medical team on the air ambulance was superb. Dr Jeremy Lyons looked after us well and paid special attention to our baby during the trip.

“The crew was wonderful. They made what could have been a stressful flight so easy.

“In December last year, I was moved to the urgent list of patients in need of a transplant.

“I was transferred again to Newcastle by Woodgate in January. I was put on equipment that bypassed my weakening lungs and helped me breathe more easily.

“Seventeen days later, I got the news I’d been hoping for — they had a match.”

Catherine is now on the road to recovery after the mammoth operation. “This has been a great team effort by staff at Freeman Hospital and the Woodgate air ambulance,” she said.

“Their professionalism and care were outstanding, and I am indebted to them all for their dedicated work.

“I never thought that I would be on the patient end of the donor process.

“The person who donated their organs, and their family, have given me a new chance — the incredible gift of life, the ability to see our daughter grow. I am so grateful. To those who have thought of being an organ donor, I would say to register and to let your loved ones know of your decision. That conversation could save a life like mine.”

Woodgate Aviation operations manager Keith McKay said the firm was delighted to have helped and was glad Catherine was making a good recovery.

“Our dedicated air ambulance team has flown many hundreds of patients to Great Britain for life-saving operations, covering the full range of organ transplants, including this one for a double lung transplant,” he added.

“We appreciate Catherine’s kind words about our service. When the time comes, we look forward to bringing her back home.”