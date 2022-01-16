Dog ‘chewed off alleged murderer’s security tag’

A man accused of murder who told police his dog chewed off his G4S security tag has appeared in court accused of breaching his bail.

Timothy Steven Walker appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court yesterday where police objected to him being released on bail.

The 40-year-old was arrested when the tag alerted police that he was outside his home during the hours he is meant to under curfew.

Walker, of Abbey Ring in Holywood, Co Down, is accused of murdering 25-year-old Denis Shearer and of carrying out an aggravated burglary.

A police officer told the court that Walker’s excuse for the breaching of his curfew showed a “disregard” for the terms of his bail.

His solicitor told the court that Walker said his dog chewed the tag on his leg while he was asleep and as it was loosely fitted it fell off.

He added that Walker had been on bail since March last year with no breaches of the stringent terms.

Re-admitting Walker to bail, District Judge Rosalie Prytherch said it was a “ridiculous explanation” for the breach.

She added that Walker faces very serious charges and warned him if he did it again he would not get much time from the court.

Judge Prytherch adjourned the case to be heard again at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on February 16.

Walker is alleged to have beaten Mr Shearer to death after he claimed he heard voices in his head at a house on Fernmore Road in Bangor, Co Down on February 28 last year.

Mr Shearer died in hospital nine days later with a previous court hearing being told a post mortem result concluded that the cause of death was blunt trauma of the head due to multiple blows from a blunt instrument.

The same hearing heard Walker told officers he couldn’t remembers his movements on the day as he had been drinking but that he heard voices in his head which told him to “get him” (Shearer).

Walker’s partner, Natalie Brannigan (38), of The Green in Holywood, is accused of assisting him in events surrounding the attack.