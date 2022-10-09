Dog killer sentence branded ‘disgraceful’: Brute football coach kicked tiny pup to death in garden

A horrified eye-witness to a brutal puppy killing has spoken of her ‘disgust’ after the evil perpetrator was given community service for kicking the pup to death.

Coward Paul Kennedy (47) was ordered to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work at Newry Magistrates Court last week after he pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the pooch on May 28.

The disgraced civil servant and football coach, who had bought the six-week-old puppy for his son just days before kicking it to death in a fit of anger, was also banned from keeping animals for five years.

A witness to the killing, who did not wish to be named, slammed the sentence as a disgrace and believes Kennedy should be behind bars.

She said: “It wasn’t a harsh enough punishment, it’s shameful, people don’t get enough punishment for crimes like this and it’s disgusting.

“It was said in court about his mental health but a lot of people have mental health problems and don’t hurt animals.

“All throughout that day and the day before a few different people had been to the door to ask questions about what was going on because you could hear the dog crying so much.

“He said he was giving the dog eye drops but it didn’t make sense because the poor thing was so distressed. He used that excuse for a few days but why would eye drops be that painful for a dog?

“It was yelping constantly then at about 11 o’clock that night he was just kicking it around the garden, it was unbelievable.

“It was so small, it was a puppy miniature schnauzer, it could have fit in the palm of your hand it was so tiny.

“He had been making so much noise and by the time one of the neighbours got the dog off him the poor thing was dead. It was awful.

“He’d only had the dog a few days, he got it on the Wednesday and killed it on the Saturday.”

Sources in the area said cruel Kennedy had fled the area since the crime with one source adding: “He was a very quiet person and kept to himself most of the time, it certainly wouldn’t have been expected of him, he seemed like a really calm person.

“People in the area have been in shock over it, especially as he was such a wee quiet man, but people are very angry too. It was horrifying, nobody could quite believe it.

“I don’t think he’d be welcome back and he hasn’t been back from he was arrested, he sent family members to empty the house for him.”

During his sentencing on Wednesday, District Judge Eamon King said although the tragic incident was out of character Kennedy should be prepared for his name to appear in the media.

He said: “You were seen kicking the dog not once but twice and you kicked it with such force that unfortunately the animal died.

“Cruelty to animals in this society does attract substantial media attention and I have no doubt that the fact of your plea of guilty and the sentencing today, that your name will be all over the local newspapers.

“You will have to live with that as society will judge you on what you did on this day.”

An earlier hearing was told how a neighbour had intervened after Kennedy, formerly of Oak Grove in Banbridge, was seen kicking the puppy.

The court heard the kind-hearted neighbour took the little creature from him and wrapped its body in a blanket.

When police arrived at the scene there were “no visible signs of injury” but the animal was “totally unresponsive and wasn’t breathing”, the court was told.

When questioned about the incident Kennedy claimed he had been trying to put drops into the puppy’s eyes when it bit him and he reacted angrily, twice kicking the vulnerable animal.

Defence counsel Justin Byrne conceded the offence was a “very unsavoury incident” but said with “some drink taken” his client “didn’t realise the force that he had used and deeply regrets” the incident.

He added despite Kennedy’s “moment of madness” he is a civil servant, as well as being a Gaelic and football coach, and he has made a “positive contribution to society.”

Mr Byrne also revealed his client was going through an “acrimonious divorce” and the conviction could have repercussions for his coaching job.

Judge King told him: “Whilst this serious matter involved extreme force on an innocent animal, there’s nothing I can see on on your record or the papers before me which would tend to indicate that this is something you have a tendency towards.

“You will use the skills that you have [as a coach] for the benefit of the community by way of reparation for what you did.”