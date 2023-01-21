Dog sitter on Shane Whitla murder rap

Two more in court over shooting of father-of-four in Lurgan

A dog minder and another man have appeared in court charged with the murder of father-of-four Shane Whitla in Lurgan.

The 39-year-old was shot in an alleyway near his home on January 12, with his body later found in nearby Lord Lurgan Park.

Dog sitter Jake O’Brien (27), from Church Walk in Lurgan, and Joshua Cotter (29), from Madrid Street in Belfast, appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court yesterday.

Both are charged with murdering Mr Whitla. O’Brien is also charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

No pleas were entered or bail applications made, but representatives for Cotter said he “emphatically denies” the charges against him.

O’Brien’s solicitor, Gavin Booth from Phoenix Law, argued the evidence linking his client to the charges was “circumstantial”.

Both defendants were remanded into custody.

Detective sergeant James Brannigan told the court that multiple types of evidence, including CCTV footage and gunshot residue samples, connected O’Brien to the murder.

He said samples taken from clothing seized at his home indicated the presence of gunshot residue on a pair of trousers, as well as on the inside pocket and sleeve of a coat.

DS Brannigan added that other tests were being carried out, and that the gunshot residue testing was only around 20 percent complete.

The CCTV footage shows two men running to and from the scene of the attack and walking along roads near the park around the time of the killing, the court heard.

DS Brannigan said Cotter accepted he was one of the men in footage, with the police also claiming they can identify O’Brien from his clothing.

Officers said that on the night in question, just minutes before the killing, a call was made to Mr Whitla from a mobile phone they can link to O’Brien.

DS Brannigan told the court police identified O’Brien topping up said mobile in a shop two days after the murder.

He was also wearing what cops say are the same clothes visible on the CCTV, and was accompanied in the shop by Cotter, the court was told.

Mr Booth, representing O’Brien, said his client had given a full account of his whereabouts that day, detailing how he had taken his dogs for a walk before making dinner and welcoming the co-accused to his home.

He said his client cycled past the murder scene at around the time of the killing before making his way to the Kilwilkie estate, where he “looks after dogs”.

Mr Booth argued the CCTV footage was of too poor a quality to identify his client.

He also said the mobile phone allegedly used to call Mr Whitla before the murder did not belong to O’Brien.

He contended there were a number of substances which could give rise to the presence of gunshot residue, such as fireworks, which DS Brannigan agreed was possible.

District Judge Amanda Brady ruled there was enough evidence to connect the defendants to the charges, so she remanded both in custody.

She said: “I have listened to the officer and the evidence the police rely upon at the moment.

“Enquiries are ongoing, but at this stage I am satisfied there is sufficient evidence to link him (O’Brien) to the charges from the CCTV and gunshot residue samples.”

O’Brien and Cotter are the second and third suspects to be charged over the murder of Mr Whitla.

Kevin Conway (35), from Deeny Drive in Lurgan, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday over the shooting.

Dad-of-four Whitla was gunned down, including being shot in the back, before making his way to Lord Lurgan Park, where he collapsed and died.

Two bullet casings and a knife were recovered from the scene of the attack. A defence solicitor said Conway “totally denied any involvement in this matter”.

The judge remanded him into custody to appear before the court again on January 27 alongside co-accused O’Brien and Cotter.