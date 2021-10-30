Dog transporter on puppy welfare charges

This is the professional dog transporter charged with illegally moving 21 puppies before they were old enough and without their mothers.

Aaron Phillips faces five counts under animal welfare laws after he was stopped by police officers in June last year.

Phillips is accused of moving puppies under eight-weeks-old and which were not fit for the journey or in the company of their mother, according to court papers.

The 38-year-old is also charged with moving the pups in a way likely to cause injury or undue suffering and transporting 21 puppies/dogs without carrying documentation.

He is further also of transporting a springer spaniel which was not fit for the journey and of moving dogs without authorisation from the competent authority.

Phillips will be brought before Belfast Departmental Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday in answer to a summons.

All the charges are dated June 23 last year and are being brought by the Public Prosecution Service in co-operation with animal welfare officers from Belfast City Council.

Phillips, of Riverside Meadows in Ballynahinch, runs a dog transport service between Northern Ireland Great Britain.

Sunday Life attempted to contact Phillips but received no response.

Under the regulations the person transporting the animals has to make sure all necessary arrangements have been made in advance to minimise the length of the journey and meet animals' needs during the journey.

The offences with which Phillips is charged are punishable by up to three months in prison, a fine of £5,000, or both.