Dogs, cats, pigs and even a gecko hoping to find a new home as shelters across NI inundated with unwanted pets

Time for a new furry friend for the family?

Trio of huskies taken in by the USPCA

These are some of the adorable former pets we hope you will help give a new home in the new year.

Animal sanctuaries across Northern Ireland have seen a staggering rise in the number of cats, dogs and even some more unusual ex-companions turn up at their doors.

The likes of the USPCA and Assisi animal sanctuary have said the recent upsurge is in part due to people giving up pets bought during the last lockdown having realised they are not suitable.

But some have been cruelly abandoned by heartless owners with no care for whether they live or die.

The Derry-based Friends of Rescue NI has several such residents who are badly in need of a new start in life.

Margot and Robbie are an inseparable pair of eight-week-old kittens who were found in a ditch beside someone’s house.

Margot and Robbie the abandoned kittens

“They were very lucky to be saved. Margot and Robbie are very sweet happy little kittens and very fond of each other’s company, so they will be rehomed as a pair only,” the sanctuary states on its website rehoming section.

“They can live with other cats, cat-friendly dogs and kids. All their medical work has been carried out.”

Other horribly abandoned animals they are hoping to send to a happier habitat are Arnold and Aggie, two discarded former racing greyhounds.

Arnold and Aggie the former racing greyhounds

“We wish more people would understand that greyhounds are the same as any cockapoo or labradoodle, they are not a money-making commodity,” said the sanctuary.

“They have the same feelings and emotions as any kind of breed and are just as deserving of love, warmth and comfort as any other dog on the planet.

“Greyhounds are gentle, quirky, surprisingly lazy and make the most amazing pets. These two are both approximately six or seven years old so they are a little later in starting their (new) life.”

The sanctuary says they are hoping to have them rehomed separately and that they can live with dog-aware children and other dogs — but not cats or other small furry animals.

Friends of Rescue NI said at the start of the month it was full to capacity due to the increase in the number of animals put forward for rehoming.

“Our hearts are broken and our heads are sore at the state of how things re right now. In all the years our team have been involved in rescue we have never seen it this bad,” it said.

“This is probably one of the worst years ever and everybody that we know in other rescues are all the same, they’re all full.”

The high rate of adopted or bought pets arriving at sanctuaries prompted the sanctuary to urge prospective adoptive families to “be patient” when it came to choosing a new pet.

“Think through the type of dog you want to get — lazy, energetic, friendly, timid — there’s loads of rescues across the country. Go to a rescue centre and look for the kind of dog you want for your home,” advised a spokesperson.

“A lot of people say they find it hard to get a dog because their applications are rejected. While that is true, there are people who just might not be a good match for one dog.

“We could have a dog that has separation anxiety and needs someone home all the time for example. It’s a case of finding the right fit.”

Newtownards-based Assisi has more than a dozen animals of various types hoping to find new owners.

Among them are Tony and Thor, a pair of 11-month-old male crested guinea pigs who are “still very timid, and looking for an understanding home where they can be given the time to come out of their shell”.

Pepper, Coconut and Cottontail are a friendly trio of Mini Lop rabbits who are hoping to find a new home together.

Rabbit trio Pepper, Coconut and Cottontail

“They are still super sweet! They run up to you as soon as you open the door, expecting head rubs and treats,” says Assisi.

Meanwhile Cedric is a 10-month-old St Bernard cross who is “full of love, licks and zoomies”.

Cedric the St Bernard cross

Assisi states: “Cedric loves nothing more than getting off lead in our field for a good run around and forcing you to play tug of war. He needs all forms of basic training and is undergoing lead training with us at Assisi.

“Cedric is very big and strong and therefore would be best-placed in a home with older children.

“He cannot go with cats as he doesn’t have experience with them. Cedric needs a home who can give him all the exercise he needs and training.

“Being a large breed please take into consideration that Cedric is very big and jumpy.”

The USPCA, the oldest animal charity here, also has puppies, grown dogs, cats and even a ferret that need a permanent new home.

Harry the ferret

Among them are a trio of eight-week-old husky pups but its pointed out that a home visit by USPCA officers will be required before a decision can be made.

Also hoping to meet new owners is a young tan and black ferret called Harry while poor Oliver the kitten is only aged between four and five months but was taken in after being hit by a car. But his injured leg has healed well after surgery and he is ready to move on.

Oliver the kitten

At Almost Home NI, there are a pair of abandoned pigs named Dot and Peggy who have been with them for over 10 months.

Peggy the pig

Its website says of the two: “Found in March on the side of the road, they were brought into our care a few hours old.

“They are super friendly ladies who really enjoy being out and about. They love investigating, sniffing about and rooting up weeds.

“You will need a secure outdoor space, suitable shelter and will need to have or apply for a UK pig holding number.”

Also looking for a new keeper is Lenny the gecko whose family are emigrating and sadly cannot bring him with them.

“He’s a sweet-natured little guy who is happy to be handled,” according to his description.