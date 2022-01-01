Domestic abuse accused refused bail

A man accused of carrying out what a judge said was “one of the worst” cases of domestic violence he had seen has been refused bail.

Peter McGeown was remanded in custody on Saturday after allegedly attacking and threatening to kill his partner over the Christmas period.

The 26-year-old appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court via videolink on seven charges dated between December 23 and 29.

McGeown, of Rossnaree Close in Downpatrick, is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage, making threats to kill, criminal damage, attempting to choke or strangle the woman, assault and breach of a restraining order.

Objecting to McGeown being released on bail a detective constable told the court the alleged injured party’s mother had contacted police over concerns about her daughter.

The officer said in one incident the alleged victim said McGeown had stamped on her ribs while in another she claimed he grabbed her by the hair and punched her several times time in the head.

In another incident the woman claimed he attacked her after a male friend called to visit despite the woman telling the man to leave.

She told police McGeown had shouted at her during the assault: “I’m going to leave you retarded…like a vegetable with a few more blows to the head”.

The woman, who was described as his “on/off partner of 10 years,” also told police he threatened to kill her while choking her with a scarf.

The officer told the court the woman said McGeown “makes her feel worthless and disgusting” and asks her if she is going to kill herself.

McGeown’s solicitor told District Judge Mark Hamill that he denies all the offences and it could be months before the case is dealt with.

But Judge Hamill said the thought of McGeown being granted bail was “cloud cuckoo land” and pointed out the case should be a Crown court matter given the serious nature of the charges.

McGeown was remanded in custody and will appear again at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on January 27.