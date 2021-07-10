Donaldson’s peace firm drops ‘institute’ from name after Companies House contact

A peace-building organisation which has DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on its advisory board has changed its name after consultation with Companies House.

The Causeway Institute for Peace-building and Conflict Resolution (CIPCR) rebranded after being contacted by Companies House over its use of the word “institute” in its name.

It came after queries were raised by the investigative journalism website openDemocracy with Companies House about the Lisburn-based firm.

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey is chairman of the company’s advisory board and his brother Kingsley is one of its directors.

A report published on the site last week said: “The use of the word ‘institute’ is protected by law and reserved for established organisations ‘that typically undertake research at the highest level, or are professional bodies of the highest standing’.”

It quoted a professor of accounting, Prem Sikka, who told openDemocracy: “The word institute tries to legitimise the entity with a particularly skewed image that it’s engaged in public service. But the fact that it has shareholders casts doubt on that.”

CIPCR director Kingsley Donaldson with his brother Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

It added that Companies House had been in touch with CIPCR and “the matter is now resolved”.

CIPCR, which was founded in 2010, published an update about its name change on its own website on May 24.

“As a result to changes to our branding and naming CIPCR International will be known colloquially as the Causeway Initiative,” it said.

“Our full title will be the Causeway Initiative for Peace-building and Conflict Resolution International.

“Our abbreviated title remains CIPCR International and we will be referred shorthand as the Causeway Initiative.”

According to CIPCR it aims to promote peace-building in conflict hit areas by bringing together “non-state organisations, combatants and non-combatants, political parties, religious and faith based groups and other community representatives”.

CIPCR International Ltd, the company behind Causeway, is owned by Kingsley Donaldson. Sir Jeffrey was was listed as a director of another company, CIPCR Ltd, on Companies House alongside his brother and DUP colleague, Emma Little Pengelly.

Sir Jeffrey resigned as a director in 2014 and the company was struck off and dissolved in December 2019.